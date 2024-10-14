EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Technical Forecast: Yen Crosses Look Poised for Bullish Breakouts

EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY traders have already priced in the current projected path of interest rates from the ECB, BOE, and BOJ, so the main market driver moving forward will be how those expectations evolve.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 14, 2024 1:30 PM
japan_09
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Points

  • Markets have already priced in the current projected path of interest rates from the ECB, BOE, and BOJ, so the main market driver moving forward will be how those expectations evolve.
  • EUR/JPY’s coiling price action just below resistance could set the stage for a breakout above 164.00 to the highest level since July.
  • GBP/JPY’s consistent series of “higher lows” suggests that buying pressure is growing beneath that horizontal resistance level.

From a basic fundamental perspective, the argument for potential weakness in crosses like EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY is fairly straightforward: Both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are likely to cut interest rates in the coming months, whereas the Bank of Japan is one of the few major central banks considering interest rate hikes.

As ever though, markets have already priced in the current projected path of interest rates, so the main market driver moving forward will be how those expectations evolve. From that perspective, traders have been reducing their bets on meaningful interest rate hikes out of Japan looking out into 2025, leading to widespread yen weakness against most of its rivals over the last month. Against that backdrop, the technical setups on EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY could be particularly interesting for bulls to monitor.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis – EUR/JPY Daily Chart

EURJPY_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_10142024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking first at EUR/JPY, the pair is consolidating near the top of its 2.5-month range between 155.00 and 164.00. Rates have regained the 50-day EMA, and last week’s coiling price action just below resistance could set the stage for a breakout above 164.00 to the highest level since July. In that scenario, EUR/JPY bulls would look to target the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July swoon near 165.00 and 167.40 next. On the other hand, a break below the 50-day EMA near 162.00 would tip the scales toward a reversion to the middle of the range around 160.00 or lower.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis – GBP/JPY Daily Chart

GBPJPY_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_10142024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to GBP/JPY, the chart and interpretation are similar. In its case, GBP/JPY has already retraced more than 50% of the July drop, and the notoriously-volatile pair is carving out a large ascending triangle pattern just below the 196.00 handle. The consistent series of “higher lows” suggests that buying pressure is growing beneath that horizontal resistance level, potentially setting the stage for a big bullish breakout in the next couple of days.

Above the triangle pattern, bulls will look to target 197.40, 200.00, and 202.15 as the next logical targets, whereas a bearish breakdown could expose the 50-day EMA at 192.30 next.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR JPY GBP JPY Forex Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break
Today 07:20 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
Today 06:29 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: The Yen Holds Ground as the BOJ Decision Approaches
Today 06:19 PM
EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October
Today 05:56 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
Today 02:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
Today 01:57 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
By:
James Stanley
January 19, 2025 03:00 AM
    Japanese Flag
    Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 15, 2025 07:54 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/JPY forecast: Japanese yen roars as global yields dip
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 15, 2025 03:30 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 31, 2024 01:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.