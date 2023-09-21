Euro analysis: EUR/USD Bulls Defend Support in the Mid-1.06s

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 10:44 AM
0 views
Day trader looking at trading screens
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US Dollar and Fed Takeaways

  • Eurozone PMIs are on tap tomorrow, with expectations showing the potential for continued contraction.
  • EUR/USD remains within a bearish channel as it tests a key support zone in the mid-1.06s.
  • A breakdown could expose the 2023 lows near 1.0525 whereas bounces could be capped at 1.08.

Euro Fundamental Analysis

It’s been an interesting day on the European continent so far, with the higher-profile Swiss National Bank and Bank of England leaving interest rates unchanged and the more peripheral Norges Bank and Riksbank both raising interest rates.

Lost among all of today’s central bank meetings, the eurozone will release arguably one of its most important economic indicators tomorrow. Individual European countries, then the currency zone as a whole, will publish the latest flash PMI readings, one of the timeliest measures of “on the ground” economic activity. Traders and economists expect the readings to come in at 49.3 for Eurozone Services PMI and 43.3 for the Manufacturing survey, signaling an outright contraction in economic activity.

While the European Central Bank left the door open for additional rate hikes last week, ongoing weakness in the underlying economy will make the case for additional tightening tenuous, potentially opening the door for more weakness in the euro.

Euro Technical Analysis EUR/USD Daily Chart

EURUSD_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_09212023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, EUR/USD remains within a two-month bearish channel, though bulls are trying to make their stand in the 1.0635-1.0675 support zone.

That will be the key area to watch for the rest of the week and likely beyond: If we see a daily close below 1.0635 support, it would open the door for another leg lower in EUR/USD toward the year-to-date lows in the 1.0525 zone. On the other hand, as long as support in the mid-1.06s holds, the potential for a bounce up toward the 200-day EMA near 1.08 remains.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

Nasdaq100 Forecast: The Fed's hawkish pause hits stocks
Today 01:00 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 21, 2023
Today 12:31 PM
GBP/USD analysis: BoE decides against another interest rate hike
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:35 AM
Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting
Today 05:01 AM
GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
Today 12:43 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

banks_03
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:35 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:23 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, WTI crude oil analysis: European open – 20/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:39 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, DXY and Gold in focus - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 19, 2023 11:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.