Euro Analysis: EUR/USD’s Early Week Rally Stalls, Bears Still in Control

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 12:26 PM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/USD Key Points

  • The economic calendar for the Eurozone is relatively quiet until next week, leaving US developments to drive EUR/USD.
  • Next week brings PMI and IFO surveys, as well as the European Central Bank meeting.
  • EUR/USD’s early week rally is reversing, keeping the downward bias intact within a bearish channel.

EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis

Broadly speaking, the Eurozone’s economic calendar is relatively quiet heading into next week’s European Central Bank meeting…and even there, Christine Lagarde and company are highly unlikely to make any meaningful changes to monetary policy. The only data on the calendar today was Construction Output for August, which slipped -1.1% vs. 0.8% last month, but traders have mostly shrugged off the release as insignificant in the grand scheme.

Looking out a bit further, next week should bring some more meaningful economic data even beyond the ECB meeting. In particular, Tuesday brings the release of Flash PMI surveys, which provide one of the best measures of current, on the ground economic activity among all data releases. We’ll also get a look at the IFO survey of business conditions in the Eurozone’s largest and most important economy, Germany, which could influence the outlook for the currency bloc heading into the winter months.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis – EUR/USD Daily Chart

eurusd_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_10182023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

The world’s most widely-traded currency pair got off to a solid start to this week, but its gains from the first two days of the week are mostly reversing in today’s trade. As the chart above shows, EUR/USD again rallied into resistance at the top of its bearish channel before reversing back to the downside today (a surge to 16-year highs in 10-year US Treasury yields no doubt contributed to today’s broad-based strength in the dollar).

Looking ahead, the technical bias in EUR/USD remains to the downside as long as the bearish channel holds. The next support area to watch is around the year-to-date lows at 1.0480, with additional support possible from the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022-2023 rally near 1.0400. Only a break above this week’s high and the 21-day EMA near 1.0585 would erase the current bearish bias.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis ECB

Latest market news

S&P500 Forecast :Stocks drop in risk-off trade and ahead of TSLA, NFLX earnings
Today 02:54 PM
Gold outlook: Has the metal run too far too fast?
Today 02:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 18, 2023
Today 12:07 PM
DAX Analysis: Stocks struggle on MidEast tensions, higher for longer rates
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:34 AM
EUR/USD probes resistance ahead of CPI, Fed speakers: European open – 18/10/2023
Today 04:49 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD probes resistance ahead of CPI, Fed speakers: European open – 18/10/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:49 AM
    EUR/USD: Dollar bolstered by safe haven status, energy riches and economic momentum
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 05:10 AM
      gpbusd_06
      GBP/USD, gold to withhold dollar strength? European open – 17/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:31 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD analysis: Focus remains fixated on Mideast – Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 16, 2023 11:46 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.