Euro at lofty levels ahead of ECB meeting and EU Summit EURUSD DXY

December 8, 2020 9:53 AM
0 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€

The ECB meeting and the first day of the EU Summit are both on Thursday.  The ECB has already signaled that they are willing to extend the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) until as late as mid-2022 and increase bond buy by a possible 500 million Euros.  They may even cut interest rates below the current minus 50bps!  The EU will be trying to persuade Poland and Hungary to pull their vetoes to the seven-year budget, which includes 750 billion Euros for coronavirus aid. With the possibility of all this stimulus the, EUR/USD is still at its highest levels since April 2018! The reason, though, has more to due with the US Dollar than with the Euro.

EUR/USD

On December 1st, EUR/USD broke higher out of a double bottom formation and about the September highs of 1.2014.  The target for the breakout of a double bottom is the height of the pattern added to the breakout point, which is near 1.2400.  However, the pair is stalling at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement from the early 2018 highs to the March 23rd lows, as well as the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the September 1st highs to the double bottom lows.  This resistance is near 1.2122 and 1.2175.  In addition, the RSI is in overbought territory, albeit moving lower at the cusp of neutral territory.

Chart analysis EU Summit EUR/USD Day ahead of ECB meeting. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/USD longs may be interested in taking some profits off the table ahead of Thursdays events. First level of horizontal support is 1.2078.  The next support level is the breakout of the double bottom formation, the upward sloping trendline from the November 4th lows and the psychological 1.2000 level.  The third level of support is horizontal support near 1.1922  Resistance is at recent highs near 1.2178 horizontal resistance from 2018 near 1.2260.

Chart analysis of Euro At Lofty Levels ahead of ECB meeting and EU summit EUR/USD day. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

DXY

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been trading opposite the EUR/USD.  With all the potential stimulus coming Europe’s way over the next few weeks, markets don’t seem to think its anything compared to what is coming to the US!   The FOMC meets next week, although the Fed is likely to hold off on any kind of increase in stimulus until they see what the government is going to offer.  However, whereas the EU is looking at a 750-billion-euro package, the US is look at a $1 trillion + fiscal package once Joe Biden takes over as President!  This is the main reason the US Dollar has been so weak compared to the Euro.

The US Dollar Index has been trading lower since the highs in late March when the pandemic began.  Price moved from near 103,00 on March 20th down to 90.47 on December 4th.  The DXY has moved into a strong support zone between 89.00 and 91.00 and has stalled.  The RSI on a daily timeframe is diverging from price, which indicates a possible reversal in price.  Horizontal resistance is at 91.74 and then an upward sloping trendline from 2011 near 92.50.

Chart analysis EU Summit EUR/USD Day ahead of ECB meeting. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

With the ECB meeting and EU Summit on Thursday, there is the potential for profit taking in the Euro. Watch for volatility in Euro pairs ahead of these events.


Related tags: EUR Forex DXY ECB

Latest market news

Klaviyo IPO: Everything you need to know about Klaviyo
Today 09:10 AM
Instacart IPO: Slowdown and losses to test Instacart stock valuation
Today 08:43 AM
Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
Today 08:24 AM
The largest economies in the world
Today 08:04 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:27 AM
FTSE 100 forecast: Inflation cooldown hits sterling and lifts stocks
Today 06:59 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
By:
David Scutt
August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 29, 2023 03:35 AM
      EUR/USD: positioning for a peak in US bond yields
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 24, 2023 04:32 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money: from silver coins to credit cards
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        May 18, 2023 03:12 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.