Europe Expected to Drift Lower As Reopening Optimism Fades

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 24, 2020 2:01 AM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Reopening optimism is showing signs of fading with European stocks pointing to a lower open following a day of strong gains. The same stubborn optimism that saw Asian stocks creep up to 4-month highs overnight is not being felt here in Europe. A quiet economic calendar will leave risk sentiment in the driving seat. However, the mixed performance of risk catalysts is confusing investors.


Whilst Boris Johnson announced the easing of more lockdown restrictions as from 4th July, the reduction of the 2-meter rule to 1 meter is unnerving investors following harsh criticism from scientists. Reducing that distance just by one meter increases the chances of getting the infection 10-fold, making localised flare ups and a second wave increasingly more likely.
Coronavirus news has been far from good on a global scale. Several states in the US continue to see record daily rises, whist the death toll is South America has topped 100,000. Yet investors assume that there is a small chance of a second lockdown on the scale of what we have just experienced.

PMI data pointed to resilience in economies
Data in the previous session has show that economies across Europe have been particularly resilient with business activity picking up across the board. PMI data for the UK showed that the contraction in service sector and manufacturing activity slowed as the sectors continued to rebound from the April nadir. France, outperformed showing that the easing of lockdown measures had resulted in business activity quickly returning to expansion.

German IFO business sentiment data in focus
The economic calendar in Europe is quiet today. German IFO business sentiment for June is under the spotlight. Optimism is seen recovering further this month to 85, fromb79.5 in May. The assessment of the current situation is also seen improving from 78.9 to 84. The market mood could suffer a setback should the figures disappoint. A strong reading could see EUR/USD test resistance at $1.1422.

Oil extends slide, EIA data in focus
Oil is extending losses from the previous session after US crude stockpiles grew by more than expected, fuelling concerns over oversupply. Crude inventories rose by a larger 1.7 million barrels last week, according to the American Institute of Petroleum, significantly ahead of the 300,000-build forecast. EIA data will be keenly awaited today. 
Oil has had a good run, rallying over 4% in just 3 days prior to yesterday’s data. The significant build in inventories was seen as a good catalyst to book profits. On Tuesday oil had been trading at its highest level since prices collapsed in early March. 

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100 WTI

Latest market news

Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
Today 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
Today 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
Today 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
Today 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
Today 01:41 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks slip as NFP smashes forecasts
Today 01:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_kingdom_05
FTSE 100 forecast: Top stocks to watch ahead of FTSE rebalance
By:
Joshua Warner
September 6, 2023 01:49 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 11, 2023 07:04 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Glencore shares drop despite additional returns – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 8, 2023 07:09 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.