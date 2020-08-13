Europe Points Lower Despite Strong Session on Wall Street

Inflation US vs Germany

Data wise, US inflation saw a better than forecast 0.6% mom increase in July. Core CPI was also +0.6% in its largest increase since 1991. Delving deeper into these figures, the jump in inflation was primarily down to motor vehicles and apparels whilst food prices eased after climbing during the pandemic. This level of inflation is unlikely to be sustained but it certainly can’t be ignored as it points to an encouraging recovery.



The strong jump in US inflation is in sharp contrast to German inflation data. Germany experienced deflation as prices declined -0.5% mom in July and fell -0.1% on an annual basis.









Still no sign of US stimulus

Perhaps more concerning are the 16 million jobless Americans who are longing for the next stimulus package to be passed in Congress as the stalemate continues between the Democrats and Republicans. Failure for a deal to be reached could undermine the US economic recovery. Whilst the two sides are expected to eventually cross the line, timing is everything. The longer it takes the more damage to the economy. The US Dollar is back under pressure after two straight days of gains.



Oil eases

Dax chart

The FTSE surged 2% on Wednesday on stimulus hopes after data revealed that the UK economy experienced its deepest contraction since records began. Optimism surrounding vaccines, infections plateauing and encouraging US inflation data reinforced confidence in the broader markets resulting in bourses across the board booking a positive finish.