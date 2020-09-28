Europe Starts Firmer Ahead of Potentially Volatile Week

The Pound is starting the week on the front foot amid mildly improving Brexit sentiment. The mood music surrounding trade talks has improved, which is offering its support to the Pound. In the absence of any high impacting UK data today, all eyes will be on Brexit headlines as Michael Gove meets with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic. The Internal Markets Bill still casts a shadow over talks. However, the fact that the EU hasn’t broken away from negotiations yet is encouraging. Frost’s negotiating team also reportedly say that a deal will be agreed. The clock is ticking towards the British government’s self-imposed deadline of 15th October so Brexit headlines will take on even more importance than before.

Rising Covid

Rising covid cases in Europe and the UK and the threat of tighter restrictions could keep any gains in Europe in check. With covid cases in the UK up 46% in a week and London on the brink of another lockdown, the next 6 months look set to be challenging for business across the board.

