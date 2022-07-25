European Open: A slight risk-off vibe is apparent, WTI below 200-day eMA

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 25, 2022 1:40 AM
37 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

We begin the week with a slight risk-off vibe, with ongoing concerns that the US is heading towards a recession.

 

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -3.7 points (-0.05%) and currently trades at 6,787.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -213.62 points (-0.77%) and currently trades at 27,701.04
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -173 points (-0.84%) and currently trades at 20,436.14
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -72.89 points (-0.52%) and currently trades at 13,968.37

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -39.5 points (-0.55%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,236.87
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -25 points (-0.7%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,571.49
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -104 points (-0.78%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,149.68

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -49 points (-0.15%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -9.75 points (-0.08%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -6 points (-0.15%)

 

20220725futuresFX

 

US Secretary of State is doing her best to quash such fears (as it’s part of her job) but markets remain unconvinced. On Sunday she acknowledged that whilst a slowdown is possible the US economy can still bring down inflation without triggering a hard landing, even if this week’s GDP report comes in negative due to solid jobs growth. But as we have pointed out, this is a lagging indicator and several other employment metrics are pointing towards a softer jobs market.

 

Asian indices traded lower in line with Friday’s performance on Wall Street. Oil prices also continued lower overnight as fears of a recession dented demand outlook. The US dollar is the strongest major with AUD and NZD currently the weakest. Gold is trading flat around 1725 after pulling back from its 1740 high on Friday, but the bias for a move to 1750 remains on the table. US and European futures point to a weaker open for cash market indices.

 

Germany IFO Business climate up next:

20220725ifoFX

The German IFO report is scheduled for 09:00 BST. Just two months ago the report effectively concluded they saw ‘no chance of a recession’, a comment which is not likely to have aged well. June’s report noted weaker sentiment and a grim outlook over the next 6-moth for manufacturing, and we’re on guard for some more pessimism today. And that could weigh further o the DAX which met resistance at its monthly pivot point last week.

 

WTI daily chart:

20220725wtiFX

Last week I had been looking for oil to hold above $100 a bit longer than it did. It wasn’t meant to be. With demand outlook dented with recession fears then oil prices are back under pressure, which is good news for consumers and anyone who wants to see lower inflation. A swing high formed at the bearish trendline at 100.99 and prices are back below the 200-day eMA and monthly S1 pivot. From here’s we’d consider fading into moves below these resistance levels and for a move back down to 90.0.

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220725moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4062.26 (0.08%) 22 July 2022

  • 218 (62.11%) stocks advanced and 119 (33.90%) declined
  • 8 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 0 fell to new lows
  • 28.21% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 69.8% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 22.22% of stocks closed above their 20-day average 

Outperformers:

  • + 9.43% - Beazley PLC (BEZG.L)
  • + 6.20% - Jtc PLC (JTC.L)
  • + 5.24% - 4imprint Group PLC (FOUR.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -8.69% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • -5.41% - Mondi PLC (MNDI.L)
  • -5.16% - DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220725calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas WTI

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
Yesterday 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
Yesterday 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
Yesterday 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

jobs_03
EUR/USD, WTI crude oil tread water ahead of NFP: European open – 06/09/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 05:21 AM
    germany_03
    EUR/USD looks at 1.04, DAX considers break of 15k: European open – 04/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 4, 2023 05:05 AM
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 analysis: European open – 26/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 26, 2023 04:50 AM
        banks_03
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 21, 2023 07:35 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.