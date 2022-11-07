European Open: China’s imports and exports contract, DAX teases highs

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 7, 2022 12:19 AM
35 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 41.2 points (0.6%) and currently trades at 6,933.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 347.34 points (1.28%) and currently trades at 27,547.08
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 553.43 points (3.42%) and currently trades at 16,714.57
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 84.53 points (0.7%) and currently trades at 12,169.97

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -45.5 points (-0.62%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,289.34
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -3 points (-0.08%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,685.33
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -13 points (-0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,446.85

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -38 points (-0.12%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -25.75 points (-0.24%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -6.25 points (-0.17%)

 

20221107chinatrade

China’s trade data was expected to soften due to the latest round of lockdowns, yet it went a step further with both imports and exports contracting. Imports contracted by -0.3% y/y – its fastest (and first) contraction since May 2020. Imports declined by -0.7% y/y – its fastest contraction since August 2020. This clearly shows that international and domestic demand for goods declined, and that the lockdowns are having a greater impact than originally though. Yet China’s equity markets were the strongest of the overnight session, likely on bets that further stimulus will come from Beijing.

 

EUR/USD considers retest of parity

20221107eurusdFX

Currency markets retraced against Friday’s oversized moves, yet remained within relatively tight ranges close to Friday’s respective highs or lows. EUR/USD found support just above 0.9900 and looks set to test parity, although we’d need to see a break above 1.0100 before assuming trend continuation.

 

It’s not unusual to see prices retrace against a large move from the prior session, and that’s what we’re seeing today with gold pulling back from its 3-week high whilst the US dollar index gently rises from Friday’s low. It looks like we’re off to a quiet start this week after notably bullish Friday. $1700 is within easy reach and I’d expect buyers to step in should prices pull back to the $1660 area, so a conservative estimate is the 1660 – 1700 range heading into Wednesday’s US inflation report. But if the dollar continues to fall then 1720 seems feasible.

 

 

DAX daily chart and implied volatility:

20221107daxFX

The DAX has rallied over 14% from its September low, and a 30bar bullish reversal has formed called a morning star reversal. However, the rally has stalled just below the September high and 200-day EMA, so there’s a decent chance that the 13,565 area will cap as resistance – at least initially. There’s the potential for a pullback with futures markets pointing to a slightly softer open, whilst a break above trend resistance assumes bullish continuation.

20221107moversDAXfx

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

FTSE 350: 4042.39 (0.66%) 04 November 2022

  • 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
  • 5 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 15.84% - Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)
  • + 11.13% - Anglo American PLC (AAL.L)
  • + 8.97% - Prudential PLC (PRU.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -3.82% - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L)
  • -3.43% - Bellevue Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L)
  • -3.42% - JLEN Environmental Assets Group Ltd (JLEN.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20221107calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas China EUR USD Dax GER40

Latest market news

FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 08:59 AM
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
July 21, 2023 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
July 21, 2023 01:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
By:
Joshua Warner
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
    banks_02
    FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 21, 2023 12:15 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 21, 2023 07:10 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.