European Open: EUR/GBP probes April high ahead of UK retail data

September 16, 2022 1:44 AM
Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -93.7 points (-1.37%) and currently trades at 6,749.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -297.44 points (-1.07%) and currently trades at 27,578.47
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -96.36 points (-0.51%) and currently trades at 18,834.02
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -172.96 points (-1.3%) and currently trades at 13,181.70

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -44.5 points (-0.61%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,237.57
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -29 points (-0.82%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,512.79
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -120 points (-0.93%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,836.66

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -186 points (-0.6%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -101.5 points (-0.85%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -26 points (-0.67%)

 

20220916futuresFX

 

  • Stronger than expected data from China, and hints from the RBA governor that it is closer to normalising rates saw NZD and AUD as the strongest majors overnight.
  • A BOJ official and South Korean Finance Minister were both on the wires saying they are looking at ways to stabilise their currencies after excessive depreciation.
  • Gold remains anchored to yesterday’s low after closing beneath the 2021 low on strong momentum.
  • US and European futures are pointing to a weak of open for cash market indices.

 

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart:

20220916eurgbpFX

A strong bullish trend has developed on EUR/GBP, although it has so far struggled to break convincingly above the April high. But a defining rally since September is that the more volatile days are bullish, with yesterday’s rally from the monthly pivot being the most recent example. The weekly R1 pivot

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220916moversFTSEci 20220916moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4034.88 (0.07%) 15 September 2022

  • 188 (53.71%) stocks advanced and 152 (43.43%) declined
  • 2 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 23 fell to new lows
  • 24.29% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 63.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 4.86% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 17.05% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • + 8.16% - Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
  • + 6.41% - Redrow PLC (RDW.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -28.27% - Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG.L)
  • -5.28% - Cranswick PLC (CWK.L)
  • -4.90% - WAG Payment Solutions PLC (WPS.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220916calendarBST

 

 

