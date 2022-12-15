European Open: FTSE bulls eye 7600 - SNB, BOE and ECB up next

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 15, 2022 1:03 AM
25 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -46.5 points (-0.64%) and currently trades at 7,204.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -115.89 points (-0.41%) and currently trades at 28,040.32
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -244.33 points (-1.24%) and currently trades at 19,429.12
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -14.46 points (-0.11%) and currently trades at 13,170.21

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -7 points (-0.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,488.93
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -16 points (-0.4%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,959.26
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -54 points (-0.37%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,406.20

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 43 points (0.13%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -4 points (-0.03%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 3.75 points (0.09%)

 

20221215futuresFX

 

  • Asian equities tracked Wall Street lower following the Fed’s clear message that rates are going to be higher than previously thought.
  • Gold is turning to find some stability around 1900, with a lower trendline of a potential bearish pattern on the weekly chart also providing support.
  • WTI has also pulled back from yesterday’s 7-day high, although remains within the top third of yesterday’s range and seemingly happy above the 76.25 low.
  • Currency markets entered their usual retracement phases after an FOMC event, with volatility levels a shadow of their former selves. AUD/ISD is back below its 200-day EMA and GBP/USD and EUR/USD have pulled back from their cycle highs.

 

 

 

Amongst the currency majors we three central bank meetings just over a seven-hour period. The SNB (Swiss National Bank) kick off at 08:30 GMT followed by a press conference at 09:00 and they are expected to hike by 50bp. Things have clearly changed because traders were disappointed with their 75bp hike in September (100bp was expected) which resulted in its weakest day against the dollar in four months.

The BOE (Bank of England) are expected to hike rates by 50bp at 12:00 – and this is all but a given since inflation softened more than expected (and the first real sign that a peak may finally be here, even if it’s still early days). It

The ECB (European Central Bank) are then expected to hike by 50bp at 13:15.

 

 

FTSE 100 daily chart:

20221215ftse100fx

 

The long bias for the FTSE 100 is playing out quite well – although it came very close to invalidating the bias with an initial drive lower. However, by the day’s close we saw a double bottom at 7428 support with a bullish engulfing candle. A small inside day formed yesterday and its lower spike respected the 20-day EMA, so we’re looking for the trend to continue higher. Keep in mind that the weak lead form Wall Street could result with a gap lower today, but the bias remains bullish above the double bottom.

 

 

FTSE 350 market internals:

20221215moversFTSEfx

 

FTSE 350: 4140.49 (0.66%) 14 December 2022

  • 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
  • 1 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 5.12% - Syncona Ltd (SYNCS.L)
  • + 4.07% - Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L)
  • + 3.70% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -7.99% - TUI AG (TUIGn.DE)
  • -7.72% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)
  • -6.87% - Helios Towers PLC (HTWS.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20221215calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil FTSE SNB BOE ECB Central Bank

Latest market news

Earnings This Week: Adobe, Oracle and THG
Today 03:24 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks subdued on higher rates for longer concerns
Today 12:28 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 8, 2023
Today 12:20 PM
Dollar analysis: DXY, EUR/USD, Gold and USD/CAD in focus – Forex Friday
Today 11:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will the new iPhone 15 impact Apple stock?
Today 08:52 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:35 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_03
Earnings This Week: Adobe, Oracle and THG
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 03:24 PM
    channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 8, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:20 PM
      apple_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will the new iPhone 15 impact Apple stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 08:52 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Today 07:35 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.