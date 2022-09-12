European Open: GBP/JPY taps 166 ahead of UK data dump

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 12, 2022 12:32 AM
35 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 75.2 points (1.09%) and currently trades at 6,969.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 150.29 points (0.54%) and currently trades at 28,215.57
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 507.63 points (2.69%) and currently trades at 19,362.25
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 221.79 points (1.68%) and currently trades at 13,416.87

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 13.5 points (0.18%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,364.57
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 24 points (0.67%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,594.04
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 98 points (0.75%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,186.21

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -1 points (0%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -9.5 points (-0.08%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -1.75 points (-0.04%)
20220912futuresFX

 

 

Sentiment was given a bit of a boost following reports that Ukraine had secured a series of military wins against Russia over the weekend. This saw Asian benchmark indices trade broadly higher, along with index futures for European markets.

 

The euro is currently the strongest currency and the pound is a close second, whilst the yen is the weakest. Reuters reported that ECB policymakers may need to raise interest rates to a minimum of 2% to fight inflation.

 

UK data in focus at 07:00 BST

A host of UK data is scheduled for 07:00 which includes GDP estimates, industrial, manufacturing and construction output and trade data. The GDP figures are estimates for July and expectations are it to rise from June’s -0.6% level which was distorted due to the Queen’s Jubilee public holiday. Output for construction, manufacturing and industrial slumped in June for the same reason, and any further weakness in today’s data could well weigh on the British pound.

 

GBP/JPY 1-hour chart

20220912gbpjpyFX

 

GBP/JPY has tested 166 ahead of today’s data dump as the pound has been dragged higher by the euro. The 1-hour chart shows that GBP/JPY has potentially completed a 3-wave retracement, where a break above 166.35 assume the resumption of its bullish trend. However, whilst prices remain below the resistance zone then we are also on guard for a swing high to form. The stochastic oscillator is also overbought and close to generating a sell signal.

 

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220912moversFTSEfx

 

FTSE 350: 4077.03 (1.23%) 09 September 2022

  • 315 (90.00%) stocks advanced and 26 (7.43%) declined
  • 8 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 3 fell to new lows
  • 27.14% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 42.29% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 8.86% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 12.88% - National Express Group PLC (NEX.L)
  • + 12.49% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
  • + 8.00% - abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (APEO.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -14.63% - Bridgepoint Group PLC (BPTB.L)
  • -11.45% - Computacenter PLC (CCC.L)
  • -2.50% - Vistry Group PLC (VTYV.L)

 

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220912calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas GBP/JPY

Latest market news

Nasdaq recovers after early declines, China’s problems worsen
August 18, 2023 07:09 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD and DXY approaching key levels - Forex Friday
August 18, 2023 04:16 PM
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Baidu and Snowflake
August 18, 2023 02:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
August 18, 2023 12:21 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks drop to fresh multi week lows as selling gathers pace
August 18, 2023 12:00 PM
Barca Media spin-off: what does the SPAC mean for FC Barcelona?
August 18, 2023 10:15 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: European open – 7th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
August 7, 2023 04:18 AM
    GBP/USD implied vol spikes ahead of BOE, WTI bears trapped? European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 3, 2023 05:36 AM
      Market chart
      GBP/USD and EUR/USD in focus for UK and euro CPI reports
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 19, 2023 04:25 AM
        Research
        Gold, FTSE 100 Analysis: European open – 18th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 18, 2023 05:28 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.