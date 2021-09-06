European Open Gold Considers Its Latest Breakout

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 5, 2021 8:26 PM
3 views
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

% Daily candles from Asia open

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -31.5 points (-0.42%) and currently trades at 7,491.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 243.84 points (1.75%) and currently trades at 29,638.17
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 149.01 points (0.58%) and currently trades at 26,051.00

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -1 points (-0.01%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,137.35
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -0.5 points (-0.01%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,201.48
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -11 points (-0.07%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,770.20

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -74.71 points (-0.21%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 6.75 points (0.04%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -4 points (-0.09%)

 

Indices

The US dollar index (DXY) closed below its 200-day eMA on Friday, although prices are trying to get back above it at the time of writing. With no major economic data scheduled for today we could be in for a quiet couple of session, and that may also allow DXY to continue retracing higher. Yet when that peters out our bearish target around the 91.78 low remains intact.

EUR/USD is showing signs of weakness after hitting our 1.1900 target on Friday. A bearish hammer formed and closed back below the 200-day eMA, and a break beneath Friday’s low of 1.1865 confirms the 1-bar reversal pattern to suggest a countertrend move is underway.

AUD/USD retraced overnight and traded back below 74c, although we had anticipated this given it found resistance at tis 200-day eMA on Friday.

USD/CAD fell to a 3-week on Friday in line with our bearish bias. It closed below the 50-day eMA although prices have recovered back above it overnight. We suspect the rise is corrective in nature so if prices can remain beneath the 1.2562/75 resistance zone then we’re anticipating new lows.

View today’s video: Oil Slips at $70, CRB Commodity Basket Eyes New Highs

FTSE 350: Market Internals

3 month relative performance - FTSE 350: Market Internals

FTSE 350: 4135.18 (-0.36%) 03 September 2021

  • 145 (41.31%) stocks advanced and 188 (53.56%) declined
  • 42 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 5 fell to new lows
  • 75.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 74.93% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 21.65% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 21.6%   -  Discoverie Group PLC  (DSCV.L) 
  • + 9.36%   -  Hochschild Mining PLC  (HOCM.L) 
  • + 4.35%   -  Harbour Energy PLC  (HBR.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -4.63%   -  Network International Holdings PLC  (NETW.L) 
  • -4.07%   -  Auction Technology Group PLC  (ATG.L) 
  • -4.07%   -  Ocado Group PLC  (OCDO.L) 

Forex:

The US dollar index (DXY) closed below its 200-day eMA on Friday, although prices are trying to get back above it at the time of writing. With no major economic data scheduled for today we could be in for a quiet couple of session, ad that may also allow DXY to continue retracing higher. Yet when that peters out our bearish target around the 91.78 low remains intact.

EUR/USD is showing signs of weakness after hitting our 1.1900 target on Friday. A bearish hammer formed and closed back below the 200-day eMA, and a break beneath Friday’s low of 1.1865 confirms the 1-bar reversal pattern to suggest a countertrend move is underway.

AUD/USD retraced overnight and traded back below 74c, although we had anticipated this given it found resistance at tis 200-day eMA on Friday.

USD/CAD fell to a 3-week on Friday in line wit our bearish bias. It closed below the 50-day eMA although prices have recovered back above it overnight. We suspect the rise is corrective in nature so if prices can remain beneath the 1.2562/75 resistance zone then we’re anticipating new lows.

 

Learn how to trade forex

 

Commodities:

Gold spot vs USD market chart

Gold reached our 1834 target on Friday following the weak NFP report, and broke out of a bull flag on the four-hour chart. Prices are now consolidating just below July’s high and forming a potential pennant pattern. Given its bullish trend structure on the four-hour chart and continuation pattern at its highs, we’re now waiting for a break above 1835 to confirm trend continuation. If successful, the flag projects an approximate target around 1859.

WTI has fell to a 2-day low but, as explained in today’s video, we suspect it will eventually break above 70. We just need the current retracement to hold above the 67.12 low.

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

Economic calendar of key global financial dates.

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities Brent Gold Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
Yesterday 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Yesterday 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_kingdom_05
FTSE 100 forecast: Top stocks to watch ahead of FTSE rebalance
By:
Joshua Warner
September 6, 2023 01:49 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 11, 2023 07:04 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Glencore shares drop despite additional returns – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 8, 2023 07:09 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.