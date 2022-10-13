European Open: Implied volatility rallies ahead of US inflation report

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 13, 2022 1:21 AM
421 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 4.7 points (0.07%) and currently trades at 6,652.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -129.87 points (-0.49%) and currently trades at 26,266.96
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -166.88 points (-1%) and currently trades at 16,534.15
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -124.61 points (-0.98%) and currently trades at 12,581.17

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -14.5 points (-0.21%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,811.65
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -15 points (-0.45%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,316.53
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -46 points (-0.38%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,126.26

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 21 points (0.07%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -0.5 points (0%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 3 points (0.08%)

 

20221013futuresFX

 

A cautious tone was present across equity markets overnight, with Chinese equities once again taking the lead lower but volatility was on the lower side. The ASX 200 was flat whilst most other indices were in the red across Asia.

Today is clearly all about the US inflation report, where another hot print is expected. Core CPI is expected to rise to 6.5% and match its 40-year high set in June, whilst CPI is expected to soften to 8.1% y/y – thanks to lower energy prices which OPEC are doing their best to support.

With markets fully braced for another hot CPI – which will no doubt prompt a bullish response for the dollar if true, there is little talk of it missing expectations. And that could arguably prompt a more volatile response should it come in slightly softer. And speaking of volatility, implied vols for forex are screaming higher whilst USD/JPY trades within a miniscule range around its 24-year high.

How CPI impacts forex

 

20221013impliedvolsFX

 

There are two tell tale signs that an important event is looming; realised volatility has died a quiet death whilst implied volatility has sprung alive. For all FX majors, 1-day implied volatility is currently higher than 1-week implied volatility, which means options traders estimate volatility over the next 24-hours to be greater than the next five days.

 

Over the past week, 1-day IV has more of less risen by around 50% - whilst IV for USD/JPY has more than doubled. GBP/USD is currently the highest level of anticipated volatility of around 150 pips, but we also need factor in headline risk from the BOE (Bank of England) – who insist they’ll wrap up their emergency QE program tomorrow, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

 

 

USD/JPY 1-hour chart

20221013usdjpyFX

USD/JPY remains within a strong uptrend on the 1-hour chart, and trades within a tight consolidation just off its 24-yer high. There’s been little in the way of jawboning from the MOF since prices broke above the previous intervention high, and the BOJ’s Kuroda has once again given a weak yen the thumbs-up – so long as its demise is not too volatile.

A break above 147 confirms a bull-flag breakout and assumes trend continuation toward the 147..65 high – but given the historical significance of this level, it could prompt a shakeout has traders book profits or even fade the move.

 

Should prices move initially lower then bulls could consider dips, but if CPI is to come in softer than expected then bears would likely drive this pair much lower.

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20221013moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 3747.48 (-0.86%) 12 October 2022

  • 46 (13.14%) stocks advanced and 299 (85.43%) declined
  • 1 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 88 fell to new lows
  • 12.29% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 98.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 0.57% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 6.21% - Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
  • + 3.61% - Indivior PLC (INDV.L)
  • + 3.38% - Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEILV.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -11.63% - John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
  • -10.32% - JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L)
  • -9.05% - Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAGPA.L)

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20221013calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas Volatility USD JPY

Latest market news

Major sell-off in Oil, Nasdaq rallies as bond yields fall
Today 04:41 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks remain in bearish mode despite bounce
Today 04:00 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Top 4 oversold stocks to watch
Today 02:23 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast Stocks rise as ADP payrolls drop sharply
Today 01:14 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 4, 2023
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Euro finds relief ahead of key US data
Today 12:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_07
S&P 500 analysis: Top 4 oversold stocks to watch
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 02:23 PM
    stocks_05
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 4, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:30 PM
      downtrend chart
      EUR/USD analysis: Euro finds relief ahead of key US data
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 12:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Today 07:32 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.