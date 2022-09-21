European Open: Implied volatility spikes, BOJ gets active ahead of FOMC

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 21, 2022 1:28 AM
102 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -110 points (-1.62%) and currently trades at 6,696.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -344.8 points (-1.25%) and currently trades at 27,343.90
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -284.47 points (-1.51%) and currently trades at 18,496.95
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -140.5 points (-1.07%) and currently trades at 12,984.30

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 3.5 points (0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,196.16
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -10 points (-0.29%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,457.09
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -34 points (-0.27%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,636.83

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 34 points (0.11%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 10.75 points (0.09%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 4.5 points (0.12%)

 

20220921futuresFX

 

Caution is in the air ahead of central bank meetings over the next 36 hours, which includes the Fed, BOE, BOJ and SNB. Whilst the FOMC meeting is the headline event, it would be wise to also keep close tabs on the SNB and perhaps even the BOE for hawkish surprises, whilst the BOJ is by far the least likely to change policy on the day.

 

The tension can be seen across equity markets across Asia which tracked Wall Street lower. The Hang Seng was the weakest performer and is close to matching its 2016 low, the ASX 200 touched a 10-week low ad the Nikkei close to its 2-week low.

 

20220921impliedvolatility

Overnight implied volatility has also spiked for FX majors ahead of key central bank meetings, and most notably USD/JPY. At an annualised rate of 29.41, is at its highest level March 2020 and also around half the value of the 1-week implied volatility. Usually we would expect the overnight to trade at a lower level than the weekly, but the combination of central bank meetings and BOJ activity has clearly spooked yen traders.

 

BOJ signal bond market action

The Bank of Japan announced unscheduled bond buying as hawkish central bank expectations saw bonds weaken and yields move higher. This is causing the BOJ some issues as they have to defend their bond market to prevent the 10-year JGB diverging too from far ‘around’ zero.

 

Yet currency markets failed to react and USD/JPY still looks like it wants to break above 144.0. Perhaps traders missed the memo or they simply do not care, instead focussing on the widening yield differentials to the detriment of the yen.

 

 

USD/JPY 1-hour chart:

20220921usdjpyFX

 

If the BOJ’s announcement was supposed to weaken the yen, it hasn’t worked (yet). In fact USD/JPY has broken out of a consolidation / bull flag, which projects a target around 144.85. Over the near-term we would consider bullish setups as traders are seemingly placing pre-emptive bets for a hawkish hike from the Fed. Should prices dip lower then we’d consider bullish setups along trend support, a moving average of the 43.45 low. Further out a potential inverted head and shoulders pattern is in play which projects a target around the weekly R1.

 

Should the Fed surprise with a slightly dovish (or less hawkish than expected) hike, then a break of the trendline or the weekly pivot point could be used as level to revert to a bearish bias after the meeting.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220921moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 3981.32 (-0.61%) 20 September 2022

  • 72 (20.57%) stocks advanced and 268 (76.57%) declined
  • 2 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 46 fell to new lows
  • 20.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 23.43% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 2.29% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 4.12% - Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)
  • + 3.38% - HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd (HVPEa.L)
  • + 3.24% - Syncona Ltd (SYNCS.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -17.56% - Future PLC (FUTR.L)
  • -13.65% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
  • -9.63% - Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

Barring any unexpected news flows, the FOMC meeting is the only game in town today.

20220921calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas FOMC BoJ Central Bank monetary policy USD/JPY

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will the new iPhone 15 impact Apple stock?
Today 08:52 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:35 AM
Nikkei 225: downside risks building as fundamentals start to turn
Today 05:32 AM
US CPI, ECB and a slew of China data: The Week Ahead – 08/09/2023
Today 05:19 AM
ASX 200: Bearish technical signals point to growing downside risks
Today 02:21 AM
USD/JPY saw a lively start at the Tokyo open, USD/CNH breaks out
Today 01:38 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
September 5, 2023 07:57 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: European open – 7th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 7, 2023 04:18 AM
      GBP/USD implied vol spikes ahead of BOE, WTI bears trapped? European open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 3, 2023 05:36 AM
        Market chart
        GBP/USD and EUR/USD in focus for UK and euro CPI reports
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 19, 2023 04:25 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.