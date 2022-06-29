European Open: Keep an eye on Germany's Regional CPI’s

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 29, 2022 1:24 AM
40 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -55.4 points (-0.82%) and currently trades at 6,708.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -284.37 points (-1.05%) and currently trades at 26,765.10
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -365.11 points (-1.63%) and currently trades at 22,053.86
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -146.51 points (-0.98%) and currently trades at 14,771.88

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -50 points (-0.69%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,273.41
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -19 points (-0.54%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,530.29
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -60 points (-0.45%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,171.82

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 51 points (0.16%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 39 points (0.33%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 8.25 points (0.22%)

 

20220629futuresFX

 

US equity index futures are trading just off yesterday’s lows, after another slump in consumer confidence weighed on sentiment. The US Conference Board’s consumer confidence fell to a 14-month low and expectations are at their lowest in nine years. This means it is now closing the gap with the university of Michigan survey, which sank to a record low (and an index we warned about back in November).

 

The ASX was dragged lower with Wall Street following (another) poor consumer confidence report from the States. But the ASX also faced resistance around the January low, so technical factors also came into play.

 

Australian retail sales beats expectations

Rising interest rates haven’t dented Australia’s appetite for department stores and café’s, the two largest contributor to May’s better-than-expected retail sales. Ultimately the labour market remains strong, and as many Australian’s haven’t endured a ‘true recession’ (without government handouts) it plausible to believe there is some complacency with RBA’s rates still relatively low.

The US dollar looks set for another bout of strength. GBP/USD fell to a 3-day low and appears set to break beneath 1.2160, USD/JPY is back above 136 after rising to a 4-day high yesterday and momentum has turned lower on EUR/USD.

 

A regional CPI print for Germany came in soft (more to follow?)

20220629regionalCPI

Regional inflation data for Germany is released at 09:00 BST, which could provide a sneak-peek at inflationary pressures for the broader eurozone. We have already seen the first one fall to -0.1% form 0.9% m/m and 7.5% from 8.1% y/y, so more prints like this we may see it weigh on the euro. Headline inflation for Germany is then released at 13:00 BST.

 

What are economic indicators?

 

EUR/USD (4-hour chart):

20220629eurusdFX

We have been seeking a shorting opportunity on EUR/USD and the market appears to have tipped its hand. Price action has been corrective of late, and it failed to reach the resistance zone around the pandemic low. There were also four failed attempts to hold above 1.0600 and the 200-bar EMA (on the 4-hour chart) capped as resistance near the corrective high. Momentum has since turned lower which suggests the correction from the June low is complete.

Prices remained tucked under the weekly pivot point and 50-bar EMA overnight, so we’re on guard for direct losses from current levels and for bears to target the weekly S1 and S2 pivot levels. Should we see an initial break above the weekly pivot point then we’d reconsider shorts below 1.0565. In some ways this is preferable as it increases the potential reward to risk ratio.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220629moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4069.18 (0.90%) 28 June 2022

  • 202 (57.55%) stocks advanced and 137 (39.03%) declined
  • 6 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 20.51% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 84.33% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 6.84% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 6.52% - Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)
  • + 6.24% - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)
  • + 4.31% - Prudential PLC (PRU.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -5.89% - Pennon Group PLC (PNN.L)
  • -4.19% - Dr Martens PLC (DOCS.L)
  • -3.90% - Renishaw PLC (RSW.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

  • However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde and BOE Governor Andrew Bailey are participating at the ECB forum on Central Banking so there’s also the potential for volatility here too.
  • Final Q1 GDP is then for the US is released at 13:30, although its lagging nature makes it unlikely to be a market-moving event unless we see an extreme revision from the -1.5% q/q already priced in.

20220629calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: FTSE Forex CPI Germany Trade Ideas

Latest market news

GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:32 AM
EUR/USD looks at 1.04, DAX considers break of 15k: European open – 04/10/2023
Today 05:05 AM
Nasdaq resilience built on hype and extrapolation of near-term trends
Today 04:29 AM
NZD/USD turns lower as the RBNZ hold rates once more
Today 01:51 AM
Nikkei 225: Important day for Japanese stocks as slide stalls at key support
Today 12:04 AM
Gold, WTI crude oil Q4 outlook
Yesterday 11:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

germany_03
EUR/USD looks at 1.04, DAX considers break of 15k: European open – 04/10/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:05 AM
    EUR/USD, FTSE 100 analysis: European open – 26/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 26, 2023 04:50 AM
      banks_03
      FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 21, 2023 07:35 AM
        gpbusd_07
        GBP/USD holds 1.25 ahead of key wages data, ZEW in focus: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 12, 2023 03:39 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.