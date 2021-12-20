European Open: Risk-off trade resumes, WTI below $70

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 20, 2021 12:09 AM
10 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -18.7 points (-0.26%) and currently trades at 7,285.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -545.95 points (-1.91%) and currently trades at 27,999.73
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -334.13 points (-1.44%) and currently trades at 22,858.50
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -76 points (-0.48%) and currently trades at 15,804.96

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -101.5 points (-1.41%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,168.42
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -71 points (-1.71%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,090.35
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -242 points (-1.56%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,289.69

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -532.16 points (-1.48%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -156 points (-0.99%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -40.75 points (-0.88%)

20211220moversFXfx

Asian indices al in the red as Omicron spreads

The PBOC (People’s Bank of China) reduced their 1-year loan prime rate by 5 basis points to 3.8% from 3.85% today, and markets suspect there could be further easing in 2022. Yet domestic markets traded in the red in line with global equity sentiment, signalling markets are a little underwhelmed with the expected easing seen today. The CSI 300 is down around -1% and the China A50 is off by around -0.5%. Yet is has fared better than some other indices with Japan’s TOPIX down -2.3% and the Nikkei off by around -2.1%.

Read our guide on the PBOC (People's Bank of China) and inflation    

US futures tracked Asian indices lower

US futures continued to fall overnight as the selling which began on Thursday seeks to mark up a third consecutive bearish day for Wall Street. US officials have been urging Americans to seek booster shots to fend off the “raging Omicron”, as dubbed by Dr Fauci on Sunday, helping to keep the risk-off vide alive and well for traders over a month that is typically bullish for equities.

Biden’s spending bill faces resistance from within

US Senator (and Democrat) Joe Manchin appeared on Fox News saying that he “cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation” when asked about the $1.75 trillion spending bill, citing his concerns for inflation. After the interview he then released a statement saying the bill Democrats hoped to pass could “drastically hinder” the countries ability to fight the pandemic. The White House Press secretary responded and said the party would find a way to press ahead in 2022.

WTI opened the week beneath $70, and continued lower

The prospects of restrictions coming back into play has weighed on oil prices as traders suspect demand could be dented heading into the new year. This has finally taken prices out of their sideways range and $70 is likely to remain a pivotal level (and tempting for bears to fade into rallies whilst prices remain beneath it).     How to start oil trading    

GBP/JPY and GBP/CHF feeling the pressure of lockdowns and risk-off sentiment

Given headlines surrounding the UK’s potential to lockdown over Christmas alongside concerns elsewhere regarding Omicron, then we should be on guard for a risk-off environment and downside breakout for GBP/CHF and GBP/JPY.

20211220gbjpyFX

GBP/JPY initially saw an upside break on Thursday following BOE’s hike, yet it failed to hold above the monthly pivot and returned back within the channel with a bearish hammer, making a likely swing high. Prices continued lower on Friday and have now probed trend support overnight and appears set to break lower to target the zone around 149.

20211220gbpchfFX

 

Whilst it has experienced period of choppy price action along the way, GBP/CHF remains in a downtrend on the daily chart and it has also provided periods of strong bearish momentum. Thursday’s bearish pinbar is of interest because it failed to hold above the monthly pivot point, and it also saw a false break above the symmetrical triangle. Prices are now coiling up so we are waiting for another burst of volatility.

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20211220moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4152.47 (0.13%) 17 December 2021

  • 227 (64.67%) stocks advanced and 107 (30.48%) declined
  • 6 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 51% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 45.01% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 16.52% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 8.19%-Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)
  • + 7.56%-Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)
  • + 7.05%-Capita PLC (CPI.L)

Underperformers:

  • -7.54% - Trustpilot Group PLC (TRST.L)
  • -3.15% - Croda International PLC (CRDA.L)
  • -2.95% - Synthomer PLC (SYNTS.L)

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20211220calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices GBP CHF GBP JPY

Latest market news

S&P 500 analysis: Watch Walmart, Target and Home Depot earnings
Today 08:53 AM
Hedging in trading: meaning, strategies and examples
Today 07:30 AM
EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023
Today 04:29 AM
USD/JPY: 145 breached yet BOJ intervention seems unlikely
Today 02:45 AM
AUD/USD vulnerable to downside risks with cooling China credit
Today 01:17 AM
AUD/USD bears seek a fresh YTD low: Asian Open – 14th August 2023
Yesterday 11:08 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
S&P 500 analysis: Watch Walmart, Target and Home Depot earnings
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 08:53 AM
    Research
    AUD/USD bears seek a fresh YTD low: Asian Open – 14th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:08 PM
      Research
      Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
        Screen showing share price of 22,450
        Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 11, 2023 03:03 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.