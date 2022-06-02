European Open: UK closed, DAX and EUR/USD in focus

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 2, 2022 12:55 AM
36 views
Germany flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -70.3 points (-0.97%) and currently trades at 7,163.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -31.87 points (-0.12%) and currently trades at 27,426.02
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -334.49 points (-1.57%) and currently trades at 20,960.45
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -54.67 points (-0.4%) and currently trades at 13,505.45

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down 0 points (0%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,532.95
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 6 points (0.16%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,765.54
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 10 points (0.07%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,350.47

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -2 points (-0.01%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 12.5 points (0.1%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 2.75 points (0.07%)

 

 

20220602futuresFX

Oil prices took a bit of a knock overnight after the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia may be willing to increase their production if Russia’s oil output falls substantially. WTI and brent fell as much as 2.5% earlier in the session before holding key support levels. And those markets will remain in focus around today’s OPEC meeting for any potential surprise deviation from the expected 432 bpd production increase from OPEC+ members.

 

Equity markets were lower overnight as investors renewed their concerns over central bank tightening. The Hang Seng was the worst performer and currently trades around -1.7% lower.

 

 

DAX 1-hour chart:

20220602daxFX

The DAX closed lower for a second consecutive day after softer PMI data for Europe. It reached our initial target around 14,600 and has since tracked Wall Street lower and shows the potential for a slightly deeper retracement over the near-term, even though we remain bullish overall.

 

The hourly chart shows that it is within the third wave of a retracement, RSI is below 50 and confirming bearish price action. However, there’s no bearish divergence on the 4-hour RSI or daily RSI, which is why we think this is still part of a correction.

 

Potential support levels for bears to target (or bulls seek long opportunities) are around 14,315, 14,225 and 14,150 where Fibonacci clusters reside (and trend support and the monthly pivot point at the lower support level).

 

DAX 30 trading guide

 

 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart:

20220602eurusdFX

A combination of stronger PMI data for the US and weaker data for Europe sent EUR/USD to a 7-day low overnight.  A bearish divergence was forming on the 4-hour chart before the market struggled to test 1.0800, then broke a bullish trendline to warn of a reversal. The RSI is now below 50 and confirming price action.

However, there are some strong support levels around 1.0635/50 including the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, monthly pivot point and swing highs. We suspect price could bounce from current levels before printing a new lower high then breaking below the key support zone and move towards 1.0530 support. Alternatively, a direct break below 1.0630 assumes bearish continuation.

 

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

20220602calendarBST2

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade. 
Related tags: Forex Indices Trade Ideas EUR/USD Dax GER40

Latest market news

GBP/USD outlook: We expect further weakness for cable in Q4
Today 02:30 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks drop as treasury yields surge
Today 01:06 PM
BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
Today 12:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tech stocks could break under pressure from yields
Today 11:56 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 3, 2023
Today 11:50 AM
USDBRL should reflect data for the US economy, and economic agenda in the Brazilian Congress
Today 11:40 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
GBP/USD outlook: We expect further weakness for cable in Q4
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 02:30 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD outlook: US dollar could extend gains for 12th week – Currency Pair of the Week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD outlook remains bearish amid oil rally, risk-off tone
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 28, 2023 12:35 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline: European open – 28/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 28, 2023 06:08 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.