European Open: UK CPI up next, USD/JPY holds 134 ahead of retail sales

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 17, 2022 12:46 AM
33 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 10 points (0.14%) and currently trades at 7,115.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 294.15 points (1.02%) and currently trades at 29,163.06
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 167.27 points (0.84%) and currently trades at 19,997.79
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 99.78 points (0.73%) and currently trades at 13,744.20

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 19 points (0.25%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,555.06
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 13 points (0.34%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,818.22
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 36 points (0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,946.12

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 19 points (0.06%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -7.25 points (-0.05%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 1 points (0.02%)

 

20220817futuresFX

 

Robust retail earnings on Wall Street helped the Nikkei 225 rise above 29k for the first time in 7-months. Major benchmarks across Asia also posted gains as they tracked Wall Street higher - amidst hopes of peak inflation – as India became the latest country to exhibit signs of disinflation.

 

 

Australians getting less bang for their buck

The Australian dollar was lower overnight as wage growth was below expectations. Wages grew 0.7% q/q (0.7% previously) and 2.6% y/y, up from 2.4%. And as wage growth (or lack of) was why the RBA refrained from raising rates sooner, it takes the heat off for a more aggressive hike path going forward. And with annual CPI at 6.1% and wage growth at 2.6%, ‘real wages’ are now -3.5% y/y. And that is deflationary.

 

The RBNZ raised rates by 50bp points

20220817ocrFX

It was pretty much a done deal and fully expected by economists and market pricing. Interest rates are now at 3% - their highest since 2015 – and it was RBNZ’s 4th 50bp hike, and 7th hike of the cycle. And there is likely more to follow.

 

UK inflation and EU GDP up next

In a few hours we get a fresh look at UK inflation. Given the BOE predict five consecutive quarters of negative growth, a lower inflation report is hardly cause for a celebration. But that’s not to say markets won’t try and celebrate it with a cheeky ‘peak inflation party’. So the bigger risk is that inflation simply picks up again, and piles further pressure on the BOE to hike their way towards a deeper recession, as quickly as possible.

 

But we also have flash GDP data for the Euro area at 10:00 BST. Should we get a stronger inflation print from the UK and disappointing growth figures from Europe, it could bode well for the EUR/GBP short setup discussed in yesterday’s European Open report. The pair has already broken to a 9-day low which reinforces the view that an important swing high was seen last week.

 

 

USD/JPY holds steady ahead of US retail sales

20220817usdjpyFX

Retail sales beat expectations in June, and a repeat performance today could bode well for USD/JPY bulls. We can see on the 1-hour chart that its rally above the weekly pivot point confirmed an inverted head and shoulders pattern, and prices have now retraced within a corrective channel after hitting its target. Support has been found at the 133.89 high and the 200 and 50-bar eMA’s are nearby for potential support. From here we see the potential for an upside break and for it to target the daily R1, just below the 135 handle.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220817moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4200.94 (0.36%) 16 August 2022

  • 148 (42.29%) stocks advanced and 192 (54.86%) declined
  • 7 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 39.71% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 87.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 16% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 24.20% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
  • + 8.54% - XP Power Ltd (XPP.L)
  • + 5.25% - Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -11.40% - FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L)
  • -6.15% - NCC Group PLC (NCCG.L)
  • -4.10% - Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220817calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas USD/JPY Retail Sales Inflation

Latest market news

Oil price rally sparked by global tensions
Today 06:05 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD among pairs hurt by geopolitical risks – Forex Friday
Today 03:30 PM
EUR/USD Analysis: Mideast Turmoil Drives The Week Ahead – 06/17/2023
Today 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix & TSMC
Today 02:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise as investors digest banks' earnings
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 13, 2023
Today 12:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

jobs_03
EUR/USD, WTI crude oil tread water ahead of NFP: European open – 06/09/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
October 6, 2023 05:21 AM
    germany_03
    EUR/USD looks at 1.04, DAX considers break of 15k: European open – 04/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 4, 2023 05:05 AM
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 analysis: European open – 26/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 26, 2023 04:50 AM
        banks_03
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 21, 2023 07:35 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.