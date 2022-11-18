European Open: USD to regain strength after hawkish Fed comments?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 17, 2022 11:49 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 14.9 points (0.21%) and currently trades at 7,150.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 19.39 points (0.07%) and currently trades at 27,952.68
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 100.8 points (0.56%) and currently trades at 18,146.46
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 11.17 points (0.09%) and currently trades at 12,307.59

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 19 points (0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,365.54
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 28 points (0.72%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,906.42
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 74 points (0.52%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,340.38

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -39 points (-0.12%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 21 points (0.18%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 1.25 points (0.03%)

 

20221118futuresFX

 

Hawkish comments from two Fed members late in the US session helped the US dollar recover yesterday. Bullard said they target rate needs to raise to ‘at least’ the 5% to 5.2% target range, and so far tightening has only had a limited impact on taming inflation. And Kashkari said it’s an open question as to how high rates need to go, there’s a lot of tightening in the pipeline and the Fed could only stop raising in 2023 if CPI projections are correct.

 

US dollar index (daily chart)

20221118dxyFX

 

DXY fell close to 7% in the days following soft US inflation data from the US, prompting Fed members to reiterate their hawkish stance. Yet bearish momentum in the daily chart is waning and support has been found around the 200-day EMA and above the August low. It’s possible we could see the dollar retrace against recent losses, especially of other Fed members extend the hawkish messages delivered by Bullard and Kashkari.  107.68 is a viable initial area for bulls to focus on, a break above which brings 109 into view.

 

UK retail sales at 07:00

UK retail sales are released at 07:00 GMT, and expectations are fairly modest rise of 0.6% m/m for core retail sales and 0.3% for retail sales. Yet given they fell -1.5% and -1.4% in September respectively, and that Jeremy Hunt’s outright depressing budget is till hot off the press, it is hard to imagine positive data making much of a difference in the grand scheme of things. Because if the UK really is at the beginning of a 2-year session, there’s a lot worse to come from the data.

 

WTI 4-hour chart:

20221118wtiFX

Renewed concerns that Chia aren’t as close to relaxing VOCID rules weighed on copper and oil prices yesterday, along with the slight rise in the dollar following hawkish comments from Fed members.

Bearish momentum has accelerated on oil prices, although WTI has found support at the $81.30 low. A bullish divergence has also formed on the RSI (14), so perhaps oil prices will be given a reprieve from bears today and allowed to bounce from current support levels. But if the US dollar continues to strengthen ahead of the weekend, there’s a reasonable chance we could see WTI break beneath the $81.30 low and head for $80.0 and the $79.14 support level.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT):

20221118calendarGMT

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD DXY WTI Commodities

Latest market news

Oil price rally sparked by global tensions
Yesterday 06:05 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD among pairs hurt by geopolitical risks – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:30 PM
EUR/USD Analysis: Mideast Turmoil Drives The Week Ahead – 06/17/2023
Yesterday 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix & TSMC
Yesterday 02:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise as investors digest banks' earnings
Yesterday 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 13, 2023
Yesterday 12:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD among pairs hurt by geopolitical risks – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:30 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix & TSMC
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 02:46 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise as investors digest banks' earnings
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 12:45 PM
        banks_05
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 13, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:32 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.