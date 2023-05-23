EUR/USD Analysis: Debt ceiling negotiations set to resume, PMIs up next

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 23, 2023 12:51 AM
1007 views
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 9.2 points (0.13%) and currently trades at 7,272.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 278.47 points (0.9%) and currently trades at 31,086.82
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -114.58 points (-0.58%) and currently trades at 19,563.59
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -96.41 points (-0.74%) and currently trades at 13,019.12

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 4 points (0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,774.99
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 1 points (0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,386.63
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 3 points (0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 16,226.99

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 43 points (0.13%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 7 points (0.17%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 32.75 points (0.24%)

 

20230523moversFX

 

  • Whilst the highly anticipated debt ceiling negotiations failed to end in an agreement, both parties called their discussions productive and vowed to continue pressing ahead to avert a US default
  • As we’ve said before, this will likely go on for some time as both parties are seemingly happy to run down the clock in a big game of chicken, before the debt ceiling will likely be lifted anyway
  • Right now it is about who can score the most concessions before we hit that moment of panic
  • This has seen volatility for currencies on the low side and equity performance mixed
  • Japan’s manufacturing PMI rose to its highest rate of expansion in even months, initially seeing USD/JPY pull back from its highs before making a half-hearted attempt to reach a new cycle high
  • The Nikkei extended its lead to a 33-year high thanks to a weaker yen and hopes of a debt ceiling resolution, before handing back the day’s gains near the end of the session
  • BOE’s Andrew Bailey, Huw Pill, Silvana Tenreyro and Catherine L Mann are set to speak at the Treasury Selecting Hearings on the May Monetary Policy Report, from 10:15 BST
  • Flash PMI data for the UK, Europe and US are the main economic repots today, with France and Germany kicking off at 08:15, the eurozone at 08:30 and the UK at 09:30

 

Flash PMI data for May is released today

20230523compPMI

We can see that the composite PMIs for the UK, Europe and US are all trending higher which shows the economies have growth potential in the months ahead. However, it is the services sectors which are doing all of the heavily lifting in a post-Covid world with manufacturing sectors continuing to contract across the globe. But perhaps we’ll see an upside surprise, given Australia’s manufacturing contracted at a slower pace and Japan’s manufacturing sector threw in a cheeky expansion.

But what we’d really like to see is a divergence between the numbers to help prompt a suitable currency pair reaction. Given business sentiment for Germany and the broader eurozone are falling, perhaps it will also show up in today’s PMI figures. And if that were to be coupled with better-than-expected US data and a debt-ceiling deal, EUR/USD could find itself under some selling pressure.

 

EUR/USD 1-hour chart

20230523eurusdFX

EUR/USD finds itself between a rock and a hard place having flicked through the timeframes. Whilst a bearish trend has formed on the 1-hour chart, prices fid themselves within a choppy consolidation just above 1.0800. Last week’s low also formed around a key trendline from the 2022 low yet, at the same time, this week’s highs have met resistance at the weekly pivot point and April 10 low.

Unless we see a clear divergence in today’s PMI reports, we run the risk of lower volatility and for prices to remain in its choppy range. But if it can break out of range, take note that the 1-day implied volatility band sits around 1.0773 – 1.0850. A break above 1.0835 suggest a bullish breakout of the current consolidation.

  

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT+1)

20230523calendarBST

 

 

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

European market open FAQs

What is the European market open time?

The European market opens at 08:00 (UTC) when the London Stock Exchange starts trading. The Euronext group exchange – which includes Amsterdam, Paris, Lisbon, Dublin, Oslo and Brussels – opens later at 09:00 (UTC).

See our stock trading hours

What time do European stock markets close?

European stock markets close at 17:40 (UTC), when the Amsterdam session of the Euronext concludes. All other European exchanges finish trading earlier – the London Stock Exchange closes at 16:30 (UTC), while the other Euronext locations close at 17:30 (UTC).

What is the European stock market called?

The European stock market is the Euronext, which is made up of several different exchanges across Europe. Euronext operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon, Dublin, Oslo, and Milan. As of 2023, Euronext is the largest exchange in Europe and the fourth largest in the world by market capitalisation of listed companies.

Learn how the stock market works

What is the main European stock index?

The main European stock indices to track are the DAX (Germany 40), CAC 40 (France 40) and the STOXX Europe 50 index (EU Stocks 50).

The FTSE 100 is also a popular European index to monitor – although the UK is no longer part of the EU, it remains economically linked to its European neighbours.

Discover how to trade indices

Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD Forex PMI

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:01 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
Today 07:07 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
Today 02:54 AM
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Yesterday 07:22 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
Yesterday 05:19 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Market chart
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:01 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 07:07 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 02:54 AM
        Research
        AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:40 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.