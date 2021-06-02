Eurozone climbing into the higher inflation boat EURUSD

June 2, 2021 6:50 AM
17 views
Bank notes of different currencies

Earlier, the Eurozone released its Producer Price Index (PPI) data for APRIL, which was 1%, vs an expectation of 0.5% and 1.1% in March.  No big deal, right?  Old data.  But theoretically, PPI feeds in the Consumer Price Index  (CPI) in subsequent months.  On Tuesday, the Eurozone released its CPI data for MAY.  (Why they release April PPI after May CPI, I have no idea!).  May’s CPI reading was 2%.  This is the highest reading since October 2018.  The ECB has a target inflation of just below 2%.  However, as with the US Fed, the ECB assumes the inflation is due to base effects (which is probably true, given where the economy was last year) and temporary factors (aka transitory). 

What are economic indicators?

Looking further into inflation, the IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI was also released earlier this week.  The reading for May was 63.1, the highest ever.  Similar to the US, which we discussed in the Currency Pair of the Week, the EU is having a big supply chain issue.  As a result of increased demand and lower supply, prices are rising.  The output inflation was the highest in 18 years!  The ECB meets next week. Recall that at the March meeting, the ECB increased the pace of their bond buying.  The question that traders will be looking for an answer to is “Will the ECB cut back on the pace of bond buying to pre-March levels, increase it to try and lower inflation, or keep it unchanged?”

Everything you need to know about the ECB

EUR/USD formed a shooting star candlestick on a daily timeframe.  We discussed shooting stars in our most recent webinar on candlestick patterns and how they tend to be 1-day reversal patterns.  Today, price broke lower below the bottom trendline of an ascending wedge, which was discussed in our webinar last week on Chart Patterns.  Last Friday, price had a false breakout below the wedge.  Can it happen twice within 4 days?

Chart analysis of Shooting star pattern for EUR to USD. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, after breaking the trendline, EUR/USD held the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the May 5th lows to the May 28th highs near 1.2159.  The pair also formed a bullish candlestick formation.  Typically, the longer-term daily shooting star would trump a short-term hammer.  Thus far, EUR/USD is holding the upward sloping trendline. The next resistance above the near-term trendline is between 1.2245 (early Jan highs) and 1.2267 (May 25th highs).  Above there, resistance is at 1.2419, the highs from April 2018!  Support below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement is at the May 28th lows of 1.2133 and the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe near 1.2161. Below there is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2093.

Chart analysis of EUR over USD. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

With the higher inflation data from the EU, the ECB is going to have a tough decision on its hands when they meet next week.  Will they reduce bond purchases, do nothing, or even increase them due to higher inflation?

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex EUR Inflation Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 15, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
VinFast IPO: Everything you need to know about VinFast
Today 11:00 AM
DAX analysis: European stocks slide as risk off gathers pace
Today 11:00 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 10:00 AM
Brewdog IPO: Everything you need to know about Brewdog
Today 08:30 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Unemployment rises and wages jump – Top UK stocks
Today 07:08 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
AUD/USD, ASX 200 falter on weak China data: Asian Open – 15th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:34 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    GBP/USD outlook: UK Wages, CPI makes Cable Currency Pair of the Week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      Downward trend
      Hedging in trading: meaning, strategies and examples
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 07:30 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:29 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.