EUR/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) 5th June 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 5, 2023 1:24 AM
147 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 30th May:

  • Net-short exposure to CAD futures fell at its fastest pace in 12-months
  • Net-long exposure to EUR/USD futures fell for a second week after reaching a bullish sentiment extreme
  • Large speculators were their most bullish on GBP/USD futures on nearly two years
  • Traders were on the cusp of flipping to net-long exposure on CHF/USD and NZD/USD futures
  • Net-short exposure to JPY/USD futures rose to its most bearish level in 31 weeks

20230605cotFOREXfx

  

EUR/USD - Commitment of traders:

Large speculators trimmed gross-long exposure to EUR/USD futures for a third week which took net-long exposure to an 8-week low. We had warned of a sentiment extreme in recent weeks, and it looks like some traders agreed. Although by historical standard positioning remains at extreme levels for the bull camp. We can see on the monthly chart that EUR/USD printed a prominent bearish engulfing candle which formed part of a double top at its YTD (year to date) high, which suggests a swing high on this timeframe has formed. However, as EUR/USD has retraced for five consecutive weeks and formed a Spinning Top Doji last week, we suspect a retracement within the monthly bearish candle is a possibility, or at least a pause around current levels and for prices to trade within last week’s indecision candle.

20230605eurusdMNfx

 

 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

20230605eurusdH4fx

With prices having fallen for five consecutive weeks, we are open to the idea that the downside potential could be limited and / or near and inflection point. RSI (2) is oversold on the 4-hour chart and momentum currently points lower, but prices are trying to form a base around a 61.8% Fibonacci level whilst the weekly pivot point caps as resistance. But we note that the weekly S1 and R1 pivots coincide with last week’s high and lows, so for now we prefer range-trading strategies whilst prices remain within last week’s range, which means bulls could consider dips closer towards the lows or seek to fade rallies closer to the range highs.

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 30th May:

  • Net-short exposure to S&P 500 futures rose to a fresh record high
  • Large speculators trimmed net-long exposure to Nasdaq futures for a third consecutive week
  • Net-short exposure to the 2-year note and 10-year bond rose to a fresh record high
  • Net-short exposure to 30-day Fed Fund futures rose to a 12-week high (suggesting higher rate expectations)
20230605cotINDICESfx

  

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 30th May:

  • Net-short exposure to copper futures rose to a 3-year high
  • Managed funds trimmed net-long exposure to gold futures for a fourth consecutive week
  • Large speculators decreased net-long exposure to WTI future for a third week
20230605cotCOMMfx

 

 

Related tags: Forex Market Sentiment EUR/USD COT

Latest market news

USD/JPY Breakout Continues as EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Stall
September 8, 2023 07:02 PM
Nasdaq, S&P recover on quiet news day, Oil rallies
September 8, 2023 04:50 PM
Gold analysis: Metal off highs as outlook remains bearish
September 8, 2023 03:46 PM
Earnings This Week: Adobe, Oracle and THG
September 8, 2023 03:24 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks subdued on higher rates for longer concerns
September 8, 2023 12:28 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 8, 2023
September 8, 2023 12:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: DXY, EUR/USD, Gold and USD/CAD in focus – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
September 8, 2023 11:00 AM
    japan_08
    USD/JPY saw a lively start at the Tokyo open, USD/CNH breaks out
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 8, 2023 01:38 AM
      Euro to US Dollar analysis: EUR/USD set to lose 2023 gains
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 6, 2023 11:30 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Dollar, EUR/USD, DAX, Nasdaq analysis – Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 5, 2023 02:43 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.