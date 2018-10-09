EURUSD extends decline on dollar strength Italy concerns

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 9, 2018 7:39 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The dollar’s bullish trend has been gaining traction in what has so far been a quiet week data-wise. It has risen against all major currencies in recent trade except the Japanese yen, with the latter finding support from safe haven flows. The focus remains firmly on government bond prices after their recent sell-off which caused yields to rise across the board, leading to a sell-off for stocks and noninterest-bearing assets like gold.

The developments have been especially negative for the euro, as the crisis in Italy appears to be escalating. This is reflected in the widening of the yield spread between Italy and Germany. The spread has widened to over 311 basis points for the first time in more than 5 years.  It comes after the Italian government submitted a budget draft for 2019 last week, which provides for a significantly higher deficit than had been expected.

Source: TradingView.com and FOREX.com.

The single currency has not been helped by this week’s data releases from the Eurozone. On Monday, for example, we found out that German industrial production unexpectedly fell 0.3% in August, rather than grow 0.4% as was expected. This marked the third consecutive month-over-month drop in German industrial production, with output declining by 1.3% in July and 0.7% in June. On top of this, a leading survey of European investors and analysts fell to its lowest level since June.

As a result of the dollar strength and euro weakness, the EUR/USD has broken and remained below the pivotal level of 1.1530 ahead of the upcoming inflation figures from the US on Wednesday (PPI) and Thursday (CPI). It appears as though the only thing that could save the EUR/USD would be the prospects of a significantly weaker US inflation figures, which look unlikely.  So, we may see further weakness in this pair over the next couple of days.

Like several other pairs, the technical path of least resistance is currently to the downside for the EUR/USD and it will remain that way while it holds below that pivotal 1.1530. At the time of writing, rates were dropping to another short-term support around the 1.1430 area, which is the point of origin of the last rally.  If this level were to give way as well then there isn’t a lot on the way until the prior low and long-term support around 1.1300 handle. Short-term resistance now comes in at 1.1460/65, the low from last week. We would turn modestly bullish on EUR/USD only if it reclaims 1.1530 on a daily closing basis or if rates show a distinct reversal pattern at lower levels first.  


Source: TradingView.com and FOREX.com.

Related tags: Forex Dollar EUR/USD Forex

Latest market news

Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Today 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 01:46 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:45 PM
      Research
      S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 11:00 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 11:25 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.