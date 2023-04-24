EUR/USD forecast, USD/CAD forecast: Two trades to watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 24, 2023 3:29 AM
270 views
Germany flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EURUSD falls ahead of German business climate data

EUR/USD is falling, extending losses from last week, although remains above 1.0950.

The German business sentiment will be in focus and is expected tick higher to 94, up from 93.3 in March. The business expectations sub-index could also attract some attention and is also expected to rise to 91.5 from 91.2.

The data comes after the German PMI data on Friday showed that the manufacturing activity fell to a 35-month low at 44, while service sector activity rose to 55.7, a 12-month high.

ECB policymakers have doubled down on their hawkish chatter in recent weeks, with ECB President Christine Lagarde saying that the central bank still had more work to do. Today ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta is due to speak, and any comments regarding inflation or ECB policy could influence the EUR.

Meanwhile, the USD has kicked off the week on the front foot supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 25 basis points at the meeting next week. Recent data showed that US economy is proving to be relatively resistant after PMI data on Friday showed that business activity improved. Service sector activity grew at a faster pace, and manufacturing returned to growth.

Fed speakers have now entered the blackout period ahead of next week’s meeting. On the data front, regional manufacturing figures from Dallas and Chicago are due.

Where next for EUR/USD?

EURUSD is consolidating between 1.09 and 1.10. The long lower wicks on the candles last week suggest that there was little demand at the lower prices, which combined with the RSI above 50 keeps buyers hopeful of further upside.

Buyers could look for a rise 1.10, last Monday’s high, which would be a bullish signal, opening the door to 1.1050 round number and 1.1075, the 2023 high.

Sellers could look for a fall below 1.0930 the 20 sma ahead of 1.09 last week’s low. A break below here creates a lower low and brings 1.0835 the April 10 low into focus.

 

eurusd chart

USD/CAD rises as oil slips & CAD retail sales drop

USD/CAD is rising, extending gains from the previous week as the USD found support from hawkish Fedspeak and stronger-than-expected PMI data.

Meanwhile, the CAD is under pressure after falling Canadian retail sales highlight the impact that the BoC’s rate hikes have had on the consumer, denting demand and as oil prices fall.

Canadian retail sales fell -0.2% MoM in February and are expected to fall -1.4% in March, which would mark the largest fall in 8 months.

This comes as the BoC raised interest rates at a record pace over the past year to cool inflation, and then became the first central bank to pause monetary policy tightening.

Oil, Canada’s main export, fell over 5% last week and trades at a 3-week low amid fears that rising interest rates will slow global growth and hurt the oil demand outlook.

Today Canadian new home price data could influence the price, along with US regional manufacturing data.

Where next for USD/CAD?

USD/CAD has risen above the 200 and 100 smas and is testing the 50 sms resistance at 1.3570. The RSI keeps buyers hopeful of further upside.

Buyers will look for a rise above 1.36 round number ahead of 1,.3660, the February high, and 1.37.

Failure to rise above the 50 sma could see the price slip back below the 100 sma at 1.3530 and the rising trendline support at 1.3485.

 

 

usdcad chart
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR USD USD/CAD

Latest market news

ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 08:00 AM
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
Today 07:17 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
Today 07:15 AM
AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
Today 02:52 AM
USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
Yesterday 11:00 PM
Traders look for rate cuts, Tech stocks rally
Yesterday 06:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:17 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 07:15 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 02:52 AM
        Federal reserve Eagle
        USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 11:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.