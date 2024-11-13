EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD falls to a 7-month low ahead of US inflation data. FTSE inches cautiously higher from a 3-month low

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 13, 2024 4:11 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD falls ahead of US inflation data

EUR/USD is falling for a fourth straight day, as the U.S. dollar strengthens and attention turns to US inflation data.

US CPI is expected to rise to 2.6% YoY in October, up from 2.4% in September, and core inflation is expected to remain sticky at 3.3%. Hotter-than-expected inflation could see the market rein in Fed rate cut expectations further.

The U.S. dollar has rallied following Trump's victory on expectations that the Fed will need to cut rates at a more gradual pace owing to the new President’s inflationary policies.  The market is pricing in a 60% probability of a December rate cut down from 80% prior to the election.

The EUR has fallen sharply since Donald Trump's victory, fueled by fears over the impact of trade tariffs on already fragile eurozone growth. Tariffs could knock growth off course and force the ECB to cut interest rates more aggressively.

Yesterday, German ZEW economic sentiment was weaker than expected amid rising concerns over Trump's trade tariffs and political uncertainty in Germany.

The eurozone economic calendar is quiet today. Attention will turn to tomorrow's GDP figures for more insight into the health of the region's economy.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

After failing at the 100 SMA, EUR/USD has rebounded lower, breaking below several key supports, including the 200 SMA, to test 1.06, the April low.

Sellers will look to extend the bearish trend by taking out the 1.006 support, opening the door to the 1.05 round number and 1.0450, the 2023 low.

Any recovery in the price would need to rise above 1.0670, the June low, and retake 1.07 to extend gains towards 1.08. A rise above her negates the near-term uptrend.

 

eur/usd forecast chart

FTSE inches cautiously higher from a 3-month low

UK stocks are inching higher after closing at a three-month low on Tuesday, as investors looked cautiously ahead to US inflation data.

The FTSE has struggled since Trump's victory, trading lower in five of the past six trading days as investors consider the likelihood of President-elect Trump imposing tariffs and adopting a tougher stance on Europe and China.

Meanwhile, data yesterday showed that UK wages accelerated more than expected in September, although the unemployment rate rose unexpectedly, which leaves the Bank of England in a difficult position as it considers whether to cut interest rates in December. Comments by Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill, he considered wage growth still too strong, which means that a February rate cut is more likely than a December move.

Attention is turning to US inflation later today. Weaker US inflation could see the market price in a higher chance of the Fed cutting rates in December, which would be positive for stocks.

The UK economic calendar is quiet today. UK GDP and retail sales are due later in the week.

In corporate news, Smith Group shares jumped by 21% to a record high after the company lifted its revenue and margin forecasts amid strong growth across all divisions and started its shareholder buyback programme.

Experience shares traded lower despite solid guidance, potentially owing to a weak than expected recovery in its Latin American broker-to-broker business.

FTSE forecast - technical analysis

The FTSE has broken out of the familiar range of 8150 – 8325, within which it has been trading since May. It has formed a series of lower lows and lower highs and has also broken below the 200 SMA for the first time this year as the price heads toward 8000. The 50 SMA is crossing below the 50 SMA in a bearish signal.

Should sellers take out the 8000 support, this opens the door 7910, the August 5 low.

On the upside, resistance can be seen at 8120, the 200 SMA and 8150. Above here 8250, the 100 SMA comes into play.

ftse 100 forecast chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch EUR/USD FTSE

Latest market news

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM
EUR/JPY forecast: Technical Tuesday – December 3, 2024
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 09:46 AM
    united_kingdom_04
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 11:59 AM
      germany_03
      DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 28, 2024 12:47 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 27, 2024 09:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.