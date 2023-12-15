EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD falls as recession worries increase. GBP/USD rises after the BoE & PMI data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Friday 5:12 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD falls as recession worries rise 

  • Eurozone composite PMI unexpectedly falls to 47 
  • ECB pushed back on rate cuts 
  • US PMIs to show services expanded at 50.6 
  • EUR/USD falls to 1.0950 

EUR/USD is heading lower after three days of gains, as recession fears rise following weaker-than-expected PMI data. 

EUR/USD rallied over 1% yesterday on USD weakness after the more dovish-than-expected Federal Reserve rate decision earlier in the week and after the ECB pushed back on rate cut expectations. 

However, gains in the euro have run out of steam following PMI data today, which has raised concerns over the health of the eurozone economy and questions over whether the ECB can keep interest rates high for longer. 

The eurozone composite PMI unexpectedly fell to 47 from 47.6 in November, defying expectations of a rise to 48. Breaking this down further, manufacturing remained unchanged at 44.2 while the service sector contracted 48.1 in December, down from 48.7. 

The data points to the eurozone economy contracting again in the final quarter of the year after contracting -0.1% in Q3 and tipping the economy into recession. 

In stark contrast, the US economy is showing resilience after retail sales unexpectedly rose in November and industrial production later today is also expected to rebound, rising to 0.3% MoM in November after falling -0.6% in October. 

US PMI data is due to be released. The services PMI is set to remain in expansion at 50.6, down slightly from 50.8. 

Even so, the US dollar is struggling around 4-month lows after the Federal Reserve unexpectedly pointed to three interest rate cuts in 2024, up from 2 forecast in September. 

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis 

EUR/USD rebounded from the 1.0750 December low, rising above the 200 SMA and breaking out above the rising channel to 1.10. The price has eased back from this 2-week high, taking our support at 1.0970.  

Sellers will look towards 1.0920, the rising trendline support, with a break below here opening the door to the 200 SMA at 1.0825. 

Buyers need to rise back above 1.0970 to test 1.1020 ahead of 1.1050. 

eur/usd forecast chart

GBP/USD rises after BoE &  PMI data 

  • BoE left rates on hold and reiterated its hawkish stance 
  • UK services grows at a faster pace of 52.7 
  • GBP/USD rises towards 1.28

GBP/USD is rising and is on track to book gains of almost 2% across the week. 

The pound is being supported by stronger-than-expected service sector PMI data which showed solid expansion in December. 

Services PMI in December is 52.7 up from 50.9 in November and well ahead of the 51 that was forecast. Strength in the service sector overshadowed ongoing weakness in the manufacturing sector which contracted by more than expected at 46.4 now from 47.2. 

Growth in the dominant service sector is inflationary and supports the Bank of England's view that interest rates will need to stay higher for longer, which was reiterated in the BoE meeting yesterday. 

Governor Andrew Bailey pushed back on expectations of rate cuts early next year, saying that the fight against inflation still hasn't been one. 

Looking ahead BoE David Ramsden is due to speak, and U S industrial production and PMI data will be in focus later today. 

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis 

GBP/USD rebounded from the 200 SMA, pushing above 1.26 and the rising trendline before running into resistance at 1.2792. The price is consolidating around 1.2750. 

A rise above 1.2792 is needed to create a higher high and extend gains towards 1.2840 the June high. 

Support can be seen at 1.27 the rising trendline support. A break below here brings 1.26 in focus ahead of the 200 SMA at 1.25. 

gbp/usd forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Trade Ideas EUR USD GBP USD

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil extraction
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:57 AM
    united_kingdom_04
    GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 14, 2023 08:25 AM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 13, 2023 10:56 AM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 12, 2023 08:37 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.