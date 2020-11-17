Later today on the economic front, the U.S. Commerce Department will report October retail sales, expected at +0.5% on month, and September business inventories (+0.6% on month expected). The Federal Reserve will release October industrial production, expected at +1.0% on month.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD still stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 1.1605. The nearest threshold would be set at September top at 1.2015 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.2150.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
