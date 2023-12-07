EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD trades at a 3-week low on rate cut bets. Oil steadies after yesterday's steep selloff, China data could limit gains.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 7, 2023 3:22 AM
Oil rig in the sea
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD struggles on rate cut bets 

  • Eurozone Q3 GDP expected at -0.1% QoQ 
  • The market considers a March rate cut 
  • EUR/USD falls to a 3-week low 

EUR/USD is hovering around a three-week low as ECB rate cut bets rise. The euro is down around 1% so far this week and is on track for its sharpest weekly decline since May. 

Euro weakness comes as traders bet that the ECB will be one of the first major central banks to cut interest rates and is pricing in an 85% probability of a rate cut at the March meeting, with almost 150 basis points worth of cuts priced into next year. 

ECB policymaker Francoise Villeroy de Gallhau said that the topic of rate cuts could come up in 2024 as deflation is happening more quickly than expected. His comments come after the ECB hawk Isabel Schnabel also suggested that the next move by the ECB will be a rate cut after a significant fall in inflation.  

The ECB will meet next Thursday and is expected to leave rates on hold at a record 4%, although the main focus will be on the outlook. Ahead of that, today, the focus is on eurozone GDP data, which is expected to confirm a 0.1% contraction in Q3. Recent PMI data has also pointed to a contraction in Q4, tipping the region into recession. 

The U.S. dollar is firmer after dropping 3% last month and trades at a 3-week high versus its major peers. The Fed is also expected to start cutting interest rates next year, although there is uncertainty surrounding the timing. This uncertainty has lifted the greenback despite JOLT job openings and ADP data this week coming in weaker than expected, supporting a more dovish Fed. 

Attention is now on US jobless claims, which were expected to rise to 222K, and continuous claims are also expected to remain elevated at 1910K. The data comes ahead of tomorrow's nonfarm payroll book and next week's FOMC meeting. Weak data could fuel bets of a rate cut by the Fed sooner rather than later next year. 

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis 

EUR/USD has broken below its 200 SMA at 1.0820, which, combined with the RSI below 50, keeps sellers optimistic about further losses. 

Sellers need to break below support at 1.0750, the December low, and the November 3 high to extend the bearish move towards 1.07, the 50 sma, and the lower band of the rising channel to bring 1.0670 into target. 

Should 1.0750 hold, buyers have an uphill climb to the, 200 SMA at 1.0820. A rise above here brings 1.0850, the November 22 low, into focus. 

eur/usd forecast chart

Oil rises after steep losses, but gains could be limited 

  • OPEC+ supply cut doubts & demand concerns  
  • China data could limit gains 
  • Oil breaks below $70 

Oil prices are rising from a six-month low reached in the previous session but concerns over OPEC+ cuts and weak demand remained. 

Oil plunged through the $70 a barrel level, marking a bearish technical development.  

Recent weakness in oil markets has been driven by a range of factors including the voluntary element to the OPEC+ supply cuts announced earlier in November, disappointing growth in China, slowing growth in the US, and record non-OPEC production. 

As the dust settles on yesterday's sell-off, the move appears overdone, helping a short-term rebound. 

However, China's weak trade data today underscores the concerns over the health of the world's largest oil importer, which could limit gains. Chinese customs data showed crude oil imports in November fell 9% compared to a year earlier owing to high inventory levels and as weak economic indicators slow orders. 

Meanwhile, U.S. data will also be in focus. Recent weakness in the US labour market and signs of cooling inflation fuel concerns of a global economic slowdown, which is bad news for the oil demand outlook. Should USA data continue to weaken, this could fuel recession concerns and drag oil prices lower. 

Oil forecast – technical analysis 

Oil broke below 70.00 which, with the RSI below 50, brings 67.00 the June low into focus, with a break below here bringing 64.00 the March and May lows into target. 

Any recovery must first push the price back above 70.00 the psychological level ahead of 72.50 the mid-November low. A bove here a move to 75.00 could be on the cards. 

oil FORECAST CHART

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Trade Ideas EUR USD Oil

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil extraction
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:57 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 15, 2023 10:12 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 14, 2023 08:25 AM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 13, 2023 10:56 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.