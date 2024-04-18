EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD rises as the USD rally pauses. Oil steadies after a steep fall yesterday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 18, 2024 4:33 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD rises as the USD rally pauses

  • EUR/USD recovered after mixed ECB messages
  • US jobless claims are set to rise to 214k from 211k
  • EUR/USD recovers from 2024 low

Your U.S. dollar is rising for a second straight day towards 107 as the recent rally in the US dollar pauses and after messaging some less dovish Med messaging from ECB policymakers.

The US dollar is easing away from 5-1/2-month highs, and the 10-year treasury bond yield fluctuates around 4.6%.

The US dollar is experiencing some profit-taking after a strong rally. However, the near-term outlook for the USD remains bullish, supported by signs of a robust U.S. economic economy and rising expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates high for longer.

Today, the attention will be on US jobless claims in Philadelphia-fed manufacturing and several Fed policymakers due to speak in the American session.

Recent Fed policymakers have raised questions over the central bank’s need to cut interest rates anytime soon. More hawkish commentary could boost the USD higher.

Meanwhile, gains in the euro may be limited after ECB Vice President Luis De Gunidos said reducing monetary restrictions could be appropriate if inflation conditions are met.

Data yesterday showed that eurozone inflation cooled to 2.4% year over year in March, down from 2.6% in February. Meanwhile, ECB president Christine Lagarde said earlier in the week that the ECB will cut rates soon, barring any major surprises. Still, she also noted that the region's economy is showing some signs of recovery.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD rebounded off 1.06, the April low, and falling trendline support, retaking 1.0640, the March 2023 low, as it heads towards 1.07.

Should buyers extend this momentum above 1.07, the February low, bulls will test 1.0725, the December low, ahead of 1.08, and the 200 SMA at 1.0840.

Meanwhile, immediate support can be seen at 1.0640, and a break below 1.06 creates a lower low.

eur/usd forecast chart

Oil steadies after a sharp drop

  • US oil inventories rose by 2.7 million barrels.
  • Middle East risk premium has eroded.
  • Oil falls below 83.10 support.

Oil prices have stabilized after a steep sell-off in the previous session as concerns over the demand outlook grow and on signs that the broader conflict in the Middle East may be avoided.

Oil fell 3% due to concerns about slowing oil consumption and a shaky demand outlook after rising US crude oil inventories amid signs of flagging economic growth in China.

The US crude oil inventories rose by 2.7 million barrels in the week ending April 12th, double analysts forecast of a 1.4 million barrel rise.

Meanwhile the prospect of high US interest rates for longer as the Fed struggles to contain persistent inflation also hurts the oil demand outlook.

Oil consumption so far in April is around 200,000 barrels per day, below the forecast of 101 million barrels per day.

At the same time, the risk premium on oil prices is falling as investors see a lower probability that Israel will retaliate against Iran's attack last weekend. The attack was in response to an attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria at the start of April.

Oil prices are now back to levels before the April 1st attack on the Iranian consulate, suggesting that the oil risk premium has been removed.

Oil forecast - technical analysis

After a period of consolidation, oil has broken down support at 85.00, the lower bottom of the holding pattern, and 83.10, the April 2023 high. This, combined with the bearish crossover on the MACD, keeps sellers hopeful of further losses.

Sellers will look to test 80.00, the psychological level, and the 200 SMA.

On the flip side, any recovery will look to rise above 83.10 to extend gains back up to 85.00.

oil FORECAST CHART

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch EUR USD Oil

Latest market news

Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Today 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
Yesterday 05:39 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Six-Week Rally Rips into Resistance
Yesterday 05:29 PM
GBP/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 04:50 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Will strong NFP, rising yields trigger stocks sell-off?
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 9, 2025 09:11 AM
    germany_01
    DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 8, 2025 09:59 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 7, 2025 09:44 AM
        germany_01
        DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        January 6, 2025 10:34 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.