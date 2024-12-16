Fed, US Dollar Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500 Weekly Technical Outlook

Sr. Technical Strategist Michael Boutros highlights the levels that matter on the USD Majors, commodities & stocks into the weekly open / close of the year.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Monday 12:37 PM
federal reserve stamp
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

  • Technical setups we are tracking into the weekly open- Fed, BoE, BoJ, US PCE on tap
  • Next Weekly Strategy Webinar: Monday, January 6 at 8:30am EST
  • Review the latest Video Updates or Stream Live on my YouTube playlist.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Swiss Franc (USD/CHF), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD),  Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), and the Dow Jones (DJI). These are the levels that matter on the technical charts into the weekly open / close of the year.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price ChartUSD CAD DailyDollar v Loonie Trade OutlookUSDCAD Technical Forecast121620

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

USD/CAD broke through confluent uptrend resistance last week with price extending more than 1.9% since the start of the month. The breakout keeps the focus higher while above the 1.42-handle with the next major resistance hurdles eyed at the 61.8% extension of the 2021 advance at 1.4310 and the 2020 high-week close (HWC) at 1.4357. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to 1.4085.

Keep in mind we have the release of key Canadian inflation data tomorrow with the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on tap Wednesday. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly close here for guidance. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the USD/CAD technical trade levels.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Economic Calendar – Key USD Data Releases

 Economic Calendar-FED-BoE-BoJ-PCE- Inflation- Key Data Releases- Weekly Event Risk-12-16-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: USD USD CAD Weekly Strategy Webinar Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

USD/JPY Rallies as Fed Forecasts Less Rate-Cuts for 2025
Today 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
USD/JPY, gold, S&P 500 analysis: How markets have traded around Fed decisions
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 06:28 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    Fed, US Dollar Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500 Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 16, 2024 05:37 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Poised for Key Fed Decision
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 11, 2024 05:08 PM
        US_flag_NYC
        S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after inflation data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 11, 2024 02:20 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.