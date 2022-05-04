FOMC meeting recap: Was that “Peak Hawkishness” for the Fed?

Matt Weller
By:  ,  Head of Market Research
May 4, 2022 3:23 PM
44 views
Matt Weller
By:  ,  Head of Market Research

What did the Fed do?

As almost universally expected, the Federal Reserve opted to raise interest rates by 50bps to the 0.75-1.00% range. This was the largest single interest rate hike since 2000.

Additionally, the central bank announced that it would begin allowing its $9T balance sheet to shrink by $47.5B per month as of June 1, with that amount ramping up to the planned $95B/mo in three months’ time. As with the interest rate decision, this was essentially the market’s baseline expectation.

Finally, the Fed tweaked its assessment of the labor market to “robust” (from “strong”) and noted that “The Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks.” The decision was unanimous.

Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference

As we noted in our FOMC preview report on Monday, the widely-telegraphed monetary policy decision was never going to be a big market mover, and there was no Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) with updates to the central bank’s forecasts at this meeting, so Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference is the most important consideration for traders.

Now that the Fed’s balance sheet drawdown strategy is well defined, the focus will again shift primarily to the outlook for interest rates. On that front, Powell began his press conference on a relatively hawkish note before downplaying the likelihood of a 75bps (0.75%) rate hike about 20 minutes in:

  • INFLATION IS ‘MUCH TOO HIGH’
  • ESSENTIAL WE BRING INFLATION DOWN TO KEEP STRONG LABOR MARKET
  • LABOR MARKET IS EXTREMELY TIGHT
  • UNDERLYING MOMENTUM IN ECONOMY REMAINS STRONG
  • PRICE PRESSURES HAVE SPREAD TO A BROADER RANGE OF GOODS AND SERVICES
  • ADDITIONAL 50BP HIKES SHOULD BE ON TABLE AT NEXT COUPLE MEETINGS
  • FED POLICY HAS BEEN ADAPTING AND WILL ‘CONTINUE TO DO SO’
  • INFLATION HAS SURPRISED TO UPSIDE, FURTHER SURPRISES COULD BE IN STORE
  • 75 BPS ISN'T SOMETHING FOMC IS ACTIVELY CONSIDERING
  • EXPECT TO SEE INFLATION FLATTENING OUT, MAYBE NOT DROP
  • FOMC ESTIMATES NEUTRAL RATE AT BETWEEN 2% TO 3%
  • LIKELY TO FOLLOW UP 50BP MOVES WITH 25BP RATE HIKES
  • IF THAT PATH INVOLVES LEVELS HIGHER THAN NEUTRAL, WE ‘WILL NOT HESITATE TO GO THERE’

For a market that was pricing in a high probability of a 75bps move in June or July, that one statement cast a (relatively) dovish tone on the entire affair. In short, a central bank obsessed with forward guidance, “communication as a policy tool,” and avoiding surprising markets at all costs has essentially given its road map for the summer: The Fed plans on raising interest rates by 50bps in June and July to bring the Fed Funds rate to the lower end of its 2%-3% neutral range, then likely follow that up with a couple 25bps hikes as it evaluates incoming data. Likewise, the balance sheet will gradually draw down on a predetermined schedule for the foreseeable future.

While surprises in incoming data could certainly prompt the Fed to deviate from the plan above, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Jerome Powell and company outlined exactly how monetary policy will ultimately play out for the next three months, and at the margin, it’s not as hawkish as the market was expecting.

Market impact of the Fed meeting

The initial market reaction to the monetary policy statement was choppy, reflecting the ambiguity about the Fed’s plans moving into the summer, but from the moment Powell downplayed a 75bps rate hike, we’ve seen a risk-on reaction in markets. The US dollar index has dropped to a one-week low in the mid-102.00s, US indices are seeing among their biggest one-day rallies in months, yields are falling across the board, and gold is gaining more than 1% for what could be its strongest day since March.

Moving forward, assuming no big surprises in economic data (especially on the inflation front), traders may look at today’s press conference as marking “peak hawkishness” for the Fed, at least in the short term, and the US dollar may therefore retrace at least a portion of its gains from the first four months of the year. Looking at the US dollar index, a pullback toward the 100.00-101.00 area will be favored as long as resistance in the 103.00-1.03800 range holds:

FXDXY05042022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Related tags: Fed Federal Reserve Powell Interest rates Forex

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:27 AM
EUR/USD, EUR/GBP analysis: European open – 31/08/2023
Today 05:22 AM
USD/JPY: deflation tamed but not defeated, keeping BOJ on sidelines
Today 04:19 AM
Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, USD/CNH, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 31/08/2023
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Nasdaq rallies on weaker economic data
Yesterday 07:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Downtrend arrow
AUD/USD: Powell positioning provides fuel for a bounce
By:
David Scutt
August 25, 2023 02:17 AM
    gpbusd_04
    British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Support at 1.2625 Under Pressure Again
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    August 24, 2023 02:41 PM
      Australian flag
      AUD/USD: reversal risk builds ahead of Jackson Hole
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 23, 2023 01:16 AM
        japan_09
        USD/JPY: Upside limited in absence of renewed US bond bloodbath
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 21, 2023 05:05 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.