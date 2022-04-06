FOMC Minutes: Good stuff, but nothing markets didn’t already assume

April 6, 2022 3:29 PM
4 views
multiple currencies

The FOMC Minutes showed the markets what many investors have already known, in particular:

  • Many Fed officials said 1 or more 50bps hikes may be warranted
  • FOMC backs roll off cap phase-in of 3 months or modestly longer
  • $95 billion month cap for asset runoff likely appropriate (markets were looking for $80-$100 billion)

However, this seems to be old news as Fed member after Fed member has been more “hawkish leaning” since the March 16th meeting.  Fed Chairman Powell spoke in mid-March and said that “if the Fed needs to tighten above neutral rate, it will do so.” In addition, when asked what would prevent a 50bps hike at the May meeting, Powell replied “nothing!”. Yesterday, the Fed’s Brainard said that the “Fed is prepared to take strong action if inflation and inflation expectation indicators suggest a need for such action”.  Regarding the balance sheet, she indicated that the Fed could begin to reduce at a “rapid” pace.  In addition, the Fed’s George said that a 50bps hike is an option we have to consider.  Today, the Fed’s Harker and Barkin echoed these same sentiments.

The DXY continued its assault higher towards the 100 level. First resistance is at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the high of March 7th to the lows of March 30th, at 99.89.  If price can trade above there, the next resistance level is psychological round number resistance level at 100.00, then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same recently mentioned timeframe at 100.49. First support is at today’s low near 99.31, then the top, upward sloping trendline of the long-term channel near 99.00.  Below there, the DXY can fall to horizontal support at 98.43.

20220406 dxy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

GBP/USD has been moving lower aggressively lower since making a near-term high on January 13th at 1.3788.  On March 14th,  the pair tested the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the lows of December 8th, 2021 to the highs of January 13th, near 1.3000.  Price failed to break below and bounced to resistance near 1.3273.  GBP/USD is now moving lower and appears to be trying to test the 1.3000 level once again.  If price breaks below, horizontal support from November 2020 is at 1.2854, then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe near 1.2793.  Resistance is at the March 23rd highs of 1.3298, then horizontal resistance at 1.3486.

20220406 gbpusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Minutes from the March 16th FOMC meeting had some good information, however they were a bit stale, as almost all Fed speakers have been hawkish lately.  However, the DXY did continue its move towards 100.00 and GBP/USD tried to get near 1.3000.  If the hawkish signals continue from Fed officials, prices may reach those levels soon.

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex DXY FOMC minutes GBP USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
Yesterday 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
Yesterday 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
Yesterday 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_02
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:25 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 03:20 PM
      channel_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 6, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:44 PM
        USA flag
        Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.