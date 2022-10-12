FOMC Minutes show Fed is serious about inflation

October 12, 2022 3:41 PM
3 views
federal reserve stamp

Recall that during the September 21st FOMC meeting, the Committee chose to hike the Fed Funds rate by 75bps for the third consecutive meeting to bring the key rate to 3%-3.25%.  The Minutes from that meeting noted that the cost of doing too little outweighed the cost of doing too much.  They also noted that the labor market would need to weaken to bring down high inflation.  Several also said that after rates reach a sufficient level, they will need to hold this restrictive rate for “some time”.  In addition, the Minutes went on to say that at some point it would be appropriate to slow the pace of rate increases while assessing the cumulative effects of policy adjustments.  Some may be splitting hairs as to whether this last statement is a Fed Pivot, but it seems to just be members commenting on the path of rate hikes, rather than the pace of rate hikes.

After the Minutes were released, the CME FedWatch Tool showed that markets were pricing in an 84% chance of a 75bps rate increase at the November 2nd meeting. However, this may change after the US CPI data is released tomorrow.

20221012 cmefed watch tool

Source: CME

The US Dollar Index has been moving aggressively higher since the end of March as it became apparent that the Fed would be hiking rates at a faster pace than initially thought.  The DXY traded in an orderly channel from 97.69 on March 31st to 114.79 on September 28th.  It then pulled back to horizontal support just above the bottom trendline of the channel, near 110.05, and has been moving higher since.  On Monday the DXY reached the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of September 28th to the lows of October 4th near 112.97 and has been oscillating around that level.

20221012 dxy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, the DXY is nearing the apex of a symmetrical triangle.  If the US Dollar Index breaks higher, the first resistance is at the September 28th highs of 114.79.  Above there, price can move to the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of September 28th to the lows of October 4th near 116.04 and then horizontal resistance from March 2002 at 116.76.  However, if the DXY breaks lower out of the triangle, first support is at the lows of October 11th at 112.41, then the lows of October 4th at 110.06.  Below there, strong horizontal support dating to July 14th crosses at 109.29.

20221012 dxy 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With the Fed raising 75bps at its September meeting, the FOMC Minutes noted that the risks of doing too little outweighed the risk of doing too much.  Despite what some may see as a potential Fed Pivot moment, the CME Fedwatch Tool showed that there was an 84% chance of a 75bps rate hike on November 2nd.  What will markets think after tomorrows CPI data?  Watch the DXY to find clues as to what the Fed may do next!

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas FOMC minutes DXY

Latest market news

GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:32 AM
EUR/USD looks at 1.04, DAX considers break of 15k: European open – 04/10/2023
Today 05:05 AM
Nasdaq resilience built on hype and extrapolation of near-term trends
Today 04:29 AM
NZD/USD turns lower as the RBNZ hold rates once more
Today 01:51 AM
Nikkei 225: Important day for Japanese stocks as slide stalls at key support
Today 12:04 AM
Gold, WTI crude oil Q4 outlook
Yesterday 11:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

germany_03
EUR/USD looks at 1.04, DAX considers break of 15k: European open – 04/10/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:05 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    NZD/USD turns lower as the RBNZ hold rates once more
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:51 AM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY falls on apparent BOJ intervention, ASX hits 6-month low: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 09:35 PM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        GBP/USD outlook: We expect further weakness for cable in Q4
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 02:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.