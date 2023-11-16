FTSE 100, DAX analysis: UK lags EU and US stock market recovery

After hitting a new all-time high in February, the FTSE has struggled to find any sustainable support, hurt by concerns over China, UK’s struggling economy and high interest rates across the world. But we have had some positive data out of China, the UK and US this week, which may mean the worst days are behind us.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 16, 2023 6:30 AM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • FTSE analysis: Time for catch up with global indices?
  • DAX analysis: Outperforming German index tests key resistance
  • US indices lead global stock markets on peak inflation and interest rates hopes

 

At the time of writing on Wednesday, the global stock market rally had come to a halt. The initial excitement surrounding the possibility of central banks adopting a more dovish stance faded, and results on the earnings calendar from several companies fell short of expectations. Burberry Group, for instance, experienced a significant drop of up to 9% in its shares, attributing it to diminished demand for high-end products, which could potentially hinder the company from achieving its sales forecast. HelloFresh also faced a setback, with its shares plummeting nearly 20% following a reduction in its sales projections. Additionally, Cisco Systems saw a 10% decline in premarket trading after reporting a slowdown in new product orders.

 

FTSE analysis: Time for catch up with global indices?

 

After hitting a new all-time high in February, the FTSE has struggled to find any sustainable support, hurt by concerns over China, UK’s struggling economy and high interest rates across the world. But we have had some positive data out of China, the UK and US this week, which may mean the worst days are behind us. Indeed, the fact that UK inflation fell sharply to an annual pace of 4.6% from 6.7% previously created a bit of a relief rally on Wednesday. Though most of those gains have since been lost, there are some technical signs to suggest the FTSE may be able to start pushing higher again amid diminished macro concerns.

 

Frustratingly for the bulls, the FTSE has been unable to enjoy the same bullish momentum we have seen across other European and US stock markets over the past three weeks or so. In this regard, the FTSE has a lot of catching up to do. But in recent days, the FTSE has managed to climb back above the 21-day exponential moving average and resistance at 7450ish. So, there has been some indications of bullish momentum coming back into the UK markets. This 7450 level was being tested from above at the time of writing, meaning there was a chance the bulls would show up here to lift the index heading into the second half of the day.

 

Despite the fact that the UK index has been making a series of lower highs throughout this year, it hasn’t exactly sold off either, holding, for most part, in a wide consolidation range. In fact, the index has managed to hold above the low of 7202 it had formed in March following several bearish attempts to drive it beneath that level – twice in the summer and again in October. The bullish resilience in the face of all the macro risks is quite impressive. If it has been able to weather the storm with minor damage, the index may be able to start rising on any piece of good news now. I reckon there is a good chance we may see a rally to test the 200-day average and prior resistance in the 7600-7620 area next.

 

ftse analysis

 

DAX analysis: Outperforming German index tests key resistance

 

In contrast to the FTSE, the DAX is a lot closer to potentially reaching the all-time high it had hit in July. What’s more, from its low point in October, the German index was up more than 8% compared to just 3% or so the FTSE has gained during the same period. Clearly, the DAX has been a better index for the bulls to trade, but this doesn’t mean the outperformance will necessarily continue moving forward. The German index has now reached a potential resistance area around 15800 to 15850. Here, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level against the all-time high meets the point of origin of the previous breakdown area. Nevertheless, given the recent bullish momentum across the global stock markets, and the fact that several support levels have broken down, we may only see a modest pullback and consolidation rather than a sharp sell-off to suggest the trend has turned bearish again. So, I would be more inclined to look for dips to be bought near support levels. The next key support area to watch is around 15575 to 15640. This area was previously resistance, and we have the 200-day average coming into play here.

 

DAX analysis

 

US indices lead global stock markets on peak inflation and interest rates hopes

 

We are now in mid-November and US stock markets are enjoying one of their best phases this year, all thanks to optimism that interest rates will start to come down in the not-too-distant future now that inflation is on a downward trajectory. The US markets do appear a little overbought though after a sharp three-week rally, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq, so there is a risk of a short-term pullback. But with so many resistance levels having broken down in this melt-up, any potential short-term weakness should not be confused with a bearish reversal, unless the charts tell us otherwise and/or the Fed starts to push back against rate cut expectations forcefully. The latest gains this week have been in response to data on Wednesday showing further signs of abating inflationary pressures as prices paid to US producers unexpectedly declined in October by the most since April 2020. This followed a soft US CPI print from the day before, which had triggered massive moves across financial markets. A sharper-than-expected inflation decline in the UK also helped to lift sentiment in Europe, as too did signs that China’s recovery is starting to take hold. Meanwhile the slightly stronger-than-expected US retail sales and Empire Manufacturing Index shows the world’s largest economy is continuing to defy recession expectations.

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Dax GER40 FTSE 100 UK 100 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

US Index Analysis: DJIA, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Enter Historically Bullish Santa Claus Rally Period
Today 01:45 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD looks poised to end 2023 on a high
Today 12:00 PM
US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
Today 05:37 AM
Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
Yesterday 08:23 PM
Consumer’s increasingly confident, but investors take a breath with major indexes and gold at all-time highs
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000
Yesterday 07:17 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Germany flag
Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
By:
Matt Simpson
December 19, 2023 03:10 AM
    Oil extraction
    DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 18, 2023 08:57 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 14, 2023 08:25 AM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 13, 2023 10:56 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.