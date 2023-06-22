FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips hit 3-week low ahead of BoE meeting

FTSE 100 hits 3-week low

The FTSE 100 is down 1% this morning, with the blue-chip index at three-week lows.

BoE preview: How high will it go?

All eyes are on the Bank of England today, with markets banking on a 13th consecutive rate hike following the hot inflation reading this week that suggests it is becoming more entrenched in the UK compared to over the Channel or the Atlantic. The BoE decision will be made at 1200 BST with governor Andrew Bailey to hold a press conference at 1230 BST.

The question today is how high will the BoE go? The reading was hot enough that markets see around a 40% chance that we could see a 50bps increase, although bets are still leaning toward a 25bps hike. Markets certainly see a more hawkish path for the rest of the year, with markets seeing UK rates climbing as high as 6%!

The decision is likely to influence shares in a number of sectors, from retailers that are sensitive to the UK economy to housebuilders feeling the pressure from rising mortgage rates. Banks could also react considering how closely their performance is determined by interest rates.

Central banks in Switzerland, Indonesia, Norway, Mexico, the Philippines and Turkey will also be making interest rate decisions today.

Elsewhere in the economic calendar, we have the ECB General Counsel meeting and eurozone consumer confidence data out this afternoon.

Testimony by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will continue today after he warned yesterday that higher rates will be needed to bring inflation down to desired levels, throwing cold water on hopes that it was nearing the end of its tightening cycle. Fed member Loretta Mester will also be speaking today. There is US initial jobless claims, existing home sales and the Chicago Fed national activity index out today too.

FTSE 100 analysis: Where next for the UK 100?

The UK 100, which tracks the FTSE 100, is at a three-week low today and barrelling toward the June-low of 7,452. The importance of the BoE meeting today leaves the door open for the index to test this level today. Any slip below here brings the 2023-lows of 7,314 back into play.

On the upside, the immediate job is to climb back above 7,573 after this failed to hold as a level of support alongside the 200-day moving average. It can then look to return back above the 7,650 ceiling that has held firm for the past month. The downtrend that can be traced back over the past two months remains in play and could limit upside potential.

Top UK stock news

DS Smith is down 1.7%. The packaging firm said it managed to counter cost increases and lower volumes by improving the value added by its products and raising prices in the recently-ended financial year, leading to large jumps in profits. It said revenue rose 14% to £8.22 billion and that adjusted operating profit soared 40% to £861 million. Pretax profit was up 75% at £661 million. It upped its dividend for the year by 20% to 18p. It said trading has remained in-line with expectations in the initial months of the new financial year.

Whitbread is down 0.5% this morning. The hotelier said Premier Inn delivered an ‘outstanding performance’ in the first quarter to the start of June, which has ‘increased our confidence in being able to deliver a strong first half result’. UK Accommodation sales were up 18% year-on-year while food and beverage sales rose 10%. The performance in Germany was also strong considering sales more than doubled. Forward bookings in the UK are ahead of this time last year and Germany should breakeven this year. It reiterated its full year outlook.

GSK is down 1.3% in early trade. The pharmaceutical giant said it plans to rollout Arexvy to help prevent RSV in older patients before the 2023 RSV season begins in the US after an advisory committee voted in favour of recommending the drug for use in adults aged 60 or over.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering is down 0.3%. It said it is taking a stake in Kyoto Group, with the pair working together to advance the Kyoto Heatcube, a molten salt thermal energy storage product. The two firms, plus European utility giant Iberdrola, will enter into agreements to progress the technology. Spirax-Sarco is investing £3 million in return for a 15% stake in Kyoto Group, which it has been working with on the Heatcube since 2021.

Urban Logistics is trailing 0.5%. The company said the fundamental mismatch in supply and demand in mid-sized, last mile assets remains unchanged, leading to strong growth in rental income and earnings in the year to the end of March. Net rental revenue rose 45% in the year to £53 million and adjusted earnings grew 39% to £23.6 million. Its like-for-like property valuation did fall amid a rerate thanks to the impact from higher interest rates, but rose overall thanks to acquisitions. However, this contributed to the loss at the bottom-line. It kept its dividend flat at 7.6p. It said its exposure to interest rates remains constrained by the fact most of its debt is fixed or hedged. ‘At time of writing we trade at a significant discount to NAV and therefore are restricted in our ability to raise money through a share offer, however there is significant potential within our own portfolio to drive growth through asset management, recycling and more efficient use of the land we already own,’ said chairman Nigel Rich.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting is down 1.7% despite posting strong growth in the year to the end of March and raised its final dividend to 10.5p from 7.5p. Revenue rose almost 45% to £228.7 million and adjusted pretax profit soared 39% to £44 million. Reported pretax profit increased 73% to £25.8 million. It said the long-term structural growth drivers remain intact but warned that competition is increasing. It said it enters the new financial year with ‘resilient trading’ and a good pipeline of new business, stating it should meet market expectations.

BP is down 0.6% while Shell is down 0.5% as they both follow oil prices lower today, as Brent dipped in wake of fears that central banks are far from done with hiking interest rates. Notably, we have EIA crude oil stocks data out this afternoon to show us how US inventory levels are faring. Shell, which said it is ramping-up production at the Olympus platform in the Gulf of Mexico after suspending operations earlier this month for a planned turnaround, was upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley this morning.

Morgan Stanley said Rio Tinto is among its preferred plays in the European mining sector, which it said is still boasting undemanding valuations, and said Glencore remains Overweight thanks to its appealing price tag. Rio Tinto is down 1% this morning while Glencore is trading 1.9% lower.