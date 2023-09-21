FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 3:35 AM
17 views
banks_03
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

FTSE 100 falls post Fed & ahead of the BoE rate decision

  • FTSE falls after a hawkish Federal Reserve
  • Attention turns to the BoE’s rate decision
  • FTSE trades between 200 sma and 7750

The FTSE, along with its European peers, is heading for a lower start as investors digest the Federal Reserve's hawkish skip and as investors look ahead to the BoE’s interest rate decision.

At 12:00 BST the Bank of England will announce its interest rate decision in what's likely to be the toughest decision that policymakers have had to take for years

At the start of this week, the market was pricing in a 90% probability that the central bank would hike rates. However, after yesterday's cooler-than-expected inflation, that probability fell to 50/50.

Signs of cooling inflation, along with evidence that the UK economy is slowing rapidly (July GDP -0.5% MoM, PMIs below 50), could prompt some policymakers to consider pausing rate hikes.

On the other side of the coin, with inflation still three times the BoE’s 2% target rate, oil prices rising, and record wage growth, the Bank of England is more likely to err on the side of caution and hike interest rates for the 15th straight meeting to 5.5%.

There is no press conference after the meeting, so investors will be looking at the statement and the minutes from the meeting for clarity over where interest rates could go from here.

Any sense that the BoE has reached peak rates could pull the pound lower, which would be good news for the multinationals on the FTSE100 due to a more beneficial exchange rate. Housebuilders could also find support from the prospect of a more attractive mortgage market with lower rates.

Perhaps the risk is that the Bank of England presses on with its hawkish stance in order to avoid losing the momentum that has been built across 15 meetings of hikes. A hawkish-sounding central bank could lift the pound, which could be a headwind for the FTSE.

FTSE 100 forecast – technical analysis

The FTSE once again found support on the 200 sma but ran into resistance at 7750 for a second time this week. The RSI supports further gains while it remains out of overbought territory.

Buyers will need to break above 7750 to bring 7800, the psychological level and 7820, the May high, into play.

Meanwhile, support can be seen at 7630 the 200 sma, and the weekly low. A break below here exposes the 20 sma at 7550.

FTSE 100 forecast chart

 

 

EUR/USD tests 1.0630 after the Fed’s hawkish skip

  • Federal Reserve left rates unchanged
  • Rates are projected to stay higher for longer
  • EUR/USD tests support at 1.0630

EUR/USD has fallen for a third straight day, dropping to a six-month low, towards 1.06 after the Federal Reserve projected another interest rate hike this year.

The USD is tracking US treasury yields higher after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5% but pointed to higher rates for longer.

The updated quarterly projection showed that 12 of the 19 officials favoured another rate hike this year, highlighting the Fed’s determination to tame inflation. Meanwhile, the Fed also projected 50 basis points less easing in 2024. In other words, interest rates are going higher this year and staying higher for longer next year, lifting the USD.

This is in contrast to the ECB, which raised interest rates in September but also hinted that that could be the last interest rate hike in this hiking cycle.

Signs of an economic slowdown in the eurozone and cooling inflation see the market doubting whether the ECB will continue to tighten monetary policy.

Looking ahead, eurozone consumer confidence data is due to be released and is expected to deteriorate to -16.5 in September, down from -16. Softer consumer confidence often goes hand in hand with weaker consumer spending and a weaker economic outlook.

ECB president Christine Lagarde is also due to speak later today. Investors will be looking for clues over the future path of interest rates after ECB members have recently given mixed messages.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD  has been trending lower since the end of July. The price is testing strong support at 1.0630, the May low. The RSI supports further downside.

Sellers will look to break down 1.0630 to bring 1.0520 the Match low into focus.

Any recovery will need to rise above 1.0740 the weekly higher, to test resistance at 1.0770, last week’s high, ahead of 1.08 the falling trendline resistance.

eur/usd forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Trade Ideas FTSE EUR/USD

Latest market news

Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting
Today 05:01 AM
GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
Today 12:43 AM
USD/JPY hits a fresh 9-month high ahead of Friday’s BOJ meeting
Yesterday 11:27 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 headwinds to persist with ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:42 PM
Fed pauses rates, but Nasdaq fell on fears that interest rates will still rise
Yesterday 07:53 PM
US Dollar Analysis: Fed's Hawkish Hike Boosts Buck
Yesterday 06:23 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:27 AM
    germany_01
    DAX, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    September 19, 2023 07:32 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 18, 2023 07:34 AM
        Oil extraction
        Oil, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 15, 2023 07:48 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.