FTSE Rallies On Global Economic Recovery Optimism

The data comes following Friday’s better than forecast non-farm payroll data. 1.7 million new jobs were created in the US in July and after President Trump signed executive orders over the weekend to extend unemployment benefits after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree a deal. Negotiations between the two parties are set to continue on Monday.

US – Sino tensions to cap gains

Concerns over rising US – Sino tensions are likely to weigh on sentiment, keeping gains in check. On Friday Trump signed executive orders banning TikTok and WeChat whilst also sanctioning Hong Kong's Carrie Lam. China has since arrested Jimmy Lai a pro-democracy media mogul angering the US. Most importantly for the markets this week US – China negotiators will meet to assess progress in the Phase 1 trade deal. This is what the market is really interested in. So far, Trump is driving a hard line on China heading towards the US elections.