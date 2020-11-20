GBP is supported by strong Retail Sales

The British pound is boosted by October Retail sales, published at +1.2% on month, much above +0.3% expected. On a yearly basis, they stood at +5.8%, vs +4.1% expected.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD is challenging the upper boundary of a bullish channel and stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2865. The nearest resistance would be set at September top at 1.3480 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.3710 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD is challenging the upper boundary of a bullish channel and stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2865. The nearest resistance would be set at September top at 1.3480 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.3710 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Today 04:45 AM
Yesterday 09:37 PM
Yesterday 03:16 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
Yesterday 11:09 AM
October 9, 2023 05:00 PM
October 9, 2023 11:45 AM