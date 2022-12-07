GBP/USD clings on but UK economy faces tough road ahead

Fawad Razaqzada
By:  ,  Market Analyst
December 7, 2022 7:00 AM
88 views
Fawad Razaqzada
By:  ,  Market Analyst

This morning saw the GBP/USD bounce off its lows as the buyers stepped in to defend the 200-day average (1.2130ish) after a two-day decline. But the growing macro risks in the UK suggests this might prove to be a temporary bounce, while the dollar has also found renewed strength in recent trade.

In fact, the UK faces a period of mass disruption in December, which could not come at a worse time. Hundreds of thousands of workers across the country are going to strike across industries in disputes over pay, pensions, jobs and conditions. Among others, they include rail staff, bus drivers, nurses, civil servants and postal workers. Given that this is happening just weeks before Christmas, we could see a noticeable hit to an already weak economy.

With UK services and manufacturing PMIs remaining well in the contractionary territory of below 50.0, the industrial action is only going to weigh further on economic activity. The construction PMI also collapsed in November as we found out the day before, as it barely remained above the expansionary threshold. At 50.4, it came in well below 53.0 expected, falling noticeably from 53.2 in October. And today, there was more gloomy news, this time from the housing market. The Halifax House Price Index plunged a massive 2.3% m/m in November, causing the annual rate to dip to +4.7% from 8.2% previously.


HPI

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the US economy is holding its own relatively better. We have had a few hotter-than-expected US macro pointers in recent days, which have seen investors buy the dip in the dollar. The greenback had fallen further last week after Powell was less hawkish than expected. But now it has found decent support on the back of expectation that the stronger data may yet encourage the Fed to continue tightening interest rates so that it climbs above 5% before the cycle is paused.

Anyway, the cable is at risk of coming under renewed pressure and the trigger could be a daily close below the 200-day average. So, if that happens, then watch out below!

 

GBPUSD

 

 

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

ISM services, RBA, BOC meeting, China CPI: The Week Ahead – 01/09/2023
Yesterday 11:30 PM
Oil and the dollar strengthen on jobs data, Nasdaq dips
Yesterday 04:30 PM
Earnings This Week: GameStop, C3.ai and UK housebuilders
Yesterday 04:13 PM
IPO outlook: Can Arm and Instacart revive the IPO market?
Yesterday 02:04 PM
Nasdaq100 forecast: Stocks rise after a Goldilocks jobs report
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 1, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
August 30, 2023 07:23 AM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    August 25, 2023 07:28 AM
      gpbusd_04
      British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Support at 1.2625 Under Pressure Again
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      August 24, 2023 02:41 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        August 23, 2023 07:42 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.