GBPUSD drops on Brexit worries

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 13, 2020 5:05 PM
0 views
UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs on Tuesday. On the US economic data front, the National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index jumped to 104.0 on month in September (100.9 expected), from 100.2 in August. Finally, the Consumer Price Index increased 0.2% on month in September (as expected), compared to +0.4% in August. 

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending October 9th is expected. The Producer Price Index Final Demand for September is expected rise 0.2% on month, compared to +0.3% in August.  Finally, the Monthly Budget Deficit is expected to contract to 124.0 billion dollars on month, from 200.1 billion dollars in August.    

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the AUD, CHF and GBP. In Europe, IMF expects the euro area GDP to contract 8.3% in 2020, compared with a previous -10.2% estimate. For 2021, an expansion of 5.2% is expected, down from the prior forecast of 6%. ZEW survey results of October were released for Germany (current situation at -59.5 vs -60.0, expectations at 56.1 vs 72.0 expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of September CPI at -0.2% on year, as expected. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported jobless rate for the three months to August at 4.5% (vs 4.3% expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.71pts (-0.55%) to 28679.81 in Tuesday's trading. 

Gold dropped $31.03 (-1.61%) to $1891.74.

WTI Crude Oil rose $0.76 (+1.93%) to $40.19.

Looking at the most active pairs, the GBP/USD dropped 129 pips to 1.2935. Key resistance can be seen at the 1.3085 area. The bias remains bearish on a daily chart as the pair failed to gain momentum after breaking above its 50-day moving average on Monday. Key support rests at 1.2675 with main target of 1.251 on the downside. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
Related tags: Forex GBP USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
Yesterday 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Yesterday 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Yesterday 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD outlook remains bearish amid oil rally, risk-off tone
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
September 28, 2023 12:35 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline: European open – 28/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 28, 2023 06:08 AM
      Downward trend
      AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
      By:
      September 27, 2023 11:16 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF aims for 12th bullish day, DAX on the ropes: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 27, 2023 05:36 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.