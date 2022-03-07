GBP/USD falls below $1.32 on risk aversion

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 7, 2022 6:59 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls below 1.32 on risk aversion

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.32 to a 14-month low as it comes under heavy selling pressure in the wake of USD strength and strong risk off trade flows.

Safe haven demand continues to boost the USD as the Russia Ukraine war intensifies and Russia shows no signs of slowing its assault on Ukraine. Over the weekend, Russia reiterated that it will continue attacking until their goal is achieved.

PM Boris Johnson has said that the UK is committed to ramping up pressure on Russia. His comments come amid reports that the West could sanction Russian oil, sending oil prices to $120 per barrel and fueling fears of stagflation.

There is no high impacting UK data due until GDP figures at the end of the week, which leaves sentiment in the driving seat.

USD continues to go from strength to strength on safe haven inflows and after strong US NFP report on Friday which saw 678k jobs created, support a more hawkish Fed next week.

The US Dollar index trading above 99.00 for the first time since May 2020. There is no high impacting US data due.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD trades sharply lower breaking below several key supports. The pair is now eyeing 1.3140 December 2020 low as the next line in the sand, the 20 sma is crossing below the 100 sma in a bearish signal which could see sellers push below 1.3140 towards, 1.31 round number with a move below here opening the door to 1.3170.

It is worth noting that the RSI is pushing into oversold territory so some consolidation could be on the cards or even a move highers. Buyers would look for a move over 1.32 Friday’s low in order to bring 1.3275 the February low into play, with a move above here negating the near term down trend.

 

gbpusd chart



 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas GBP/USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100: The fine line between bullish and bearish
Today 01:15 AM
AUD/USD: Pops higher on RBA minutes scattered with hawkish tinges
Today 01:08 AM
ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Tentative rebound subject to substantial headline risk
Today 12:03 AM
NZD/USD: Inflation undershoot opens the door to RBNZ rate cuts next year
Yesterday 10:25 PM
AUD/USD, WTI crude oil hint at bounce: Asian Open – 17/10/23
Yesterday 09:37 PM
Russell 2000 shrugs off Mid-East crisis, Oil slips
Yesterday 06:54 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD analysis: Focus remains fixated on Mideast – Currency Pair of the Week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:46 AM
    multiple currencies
    USD/JPY, VIX, S&P 500, WTI, gold: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 02:02 AM
      Forex trading
      Dollar analysis: EUR/USD among pairs hurt by geopolitical risks – Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 13, 2023 03:30 PM
        turkey_01
        EUR/USD Analysis: Mideast Turmoil Drives The Week Ahead – 06/17/2023
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        October 13, 2023 02:55 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.