GBPUSD testing long term resistance

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By:  
December 3, 2020 4:53 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By:  
The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Thursday. On the US economic data front, Initial Jobless Claims declined to 712K for the week ending November 28th (775K expected), from a revised 787K in the week before. Finally, Continuing Claims dropped to 5,520K for the week ending November 21st (5,800K expected), from a revised 6,089K in the prior week.                

On Friday, Change in Nonfarm Payrolls for November are expected to fall to 475K on month, from 638K in October. The Unemployment Rate for November is expected to decrease to 6.8% on month, from 6.9% in October. The Trade Deficit for October is expected to grow to 64.8 billion on month, from 63.9 billion in September. Factory Orders for October are expected to rise 0.8% on month, compared to +1.1% in September. Finally, Durable Goods Orders for the October final reading are expected to increase 1.3% on month, in line with the October preliminary reading.      

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD and USD. In Europe, the European Commission has reported the Eurozone's October retail sales at +1.5% (vs +0.7% on month expected). Also, Research firm Markit has published final readings of November Services PMI for the Eurozone at 41.7 (vs 41.3 expected), for Germany at 46.0 (vs 46.2 expected), for France at 38.8 (vs 38.0 expected) and for the U.K. at 47.6 (vs 45.8 expected).

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD and GBP.



Thursday's largest gainer among the major pairs was the GBPUSD which jumped 149 pips. Looking at a weekly chart, the pair is testing key resistance at the 1.351 level that has been in place since the start of 2018. A break above could have strong bullish implications towards the next key resistance area at 1.378. The 20-week moving average acts as support near the 1.308 level.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags:

Latest market news

DAX outlook: European markets face risk of further falls
Today 11:00 AM
EUR/USD Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:34 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY analysis: European open – 07/09/2023
Today 05:17 AM
Gold has looked healthier on the charts
Today 02:10 AM
Crude oil looking fatigued after its breakneck run higher
Yesterday 11:53 PM
Dow Jones, ASX 200 cling to support after strong ISM report: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:13 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.