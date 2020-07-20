German PPI below expectations

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 19, 2020 10:30 PM
10 views
Germany flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
This morning, the June German Producer Price Index was released at +0.0% on month, below +0.2% expected but above -0.4% in May. On year, PPI was down -1.8%, vs -1.7% expected and +2.2% in May.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD has validated a bullish flag and is supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above support at 1.1280. The nearest threshold would be set at 2019 top at 1.1565 and at horizontal resistance at 1.1680 in extension.
Market chart demonstrating German Pip Below Expectations. Published in July 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

 
 
Related tags: Forex Forex Germany

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will the new iPhone 15 impact Apple stock?
Today 08:52 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:35 AM
Nikkei 225: downside risks building as fundamentals start to turn
Today 05:32 AM
US CPI, ECB and a slew of China data: The Week Ahead – 08/09/2023
Today 05:19 AM
ASX 200: Bearish technical signals point to growing downside risks
Today 02:21 AM
USD/JPY saw a lively start at the Tokyo open, USD/CNH breaks out
Today 01:38 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_08
USD/JPY saw a lively start at the Tokyo open, USD/CNH breaks out
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:38 AM
    Euro to US Dollar analysis: EUR/USD set to lose 2023 gains
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    September 6, 2023 11:30 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Dollar, EUR/USD, DAX, Nasdaq analysis – Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 5, 2023 02:43 PM
        downtrend chart
        A guide to CFD trading strategies
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        September 5, 2023 07:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.