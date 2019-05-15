German stocks lead rebound on reports Trump plans to delay EU auto tariffs

European markets were sharply lower earlier due to the ongoing US-China trade spat, but they have just come back viciously. Bloomberg reported that the US President Donald Trump is planning to delay imposing tariffs on EU auto imports by 6 months. The news caused shares in BMW, Daimler and other carmakers to spike. The German 10-year bond yield rebounded sharply, causing the EUR/USD to go back to the positive on the day. Even the US markets caught a bid, but understandably it was European markets which saw the biggest response. Whether or not the news will be confirmed remains to be seen. Traders are buying European car shares and the euro now and will be asking questions later…
Source: TradingView and FOREX.com. Please note, this product is not available to US clients
Latest market news
October 6, 2023 06:32 PM
October 6, 2023 03:25 PM
October 6, 2023 03:20 PM
October 6, 2023 02:55 PM
October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
October 6, 2023 01:41 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
September 29, 2023 03:44 PM
September 25, 2023 11:25 AM
September 12, 2023 11:00 AM
August 18, 2023 12:00 PM