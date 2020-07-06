GlaxoSmithKline Key support at 1561p

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 6, 2020 4:00 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi, the two pharmaceutical giants, are discussing a 500 million pounds deal to supply the U.K. government with their potential coronavirus vaccine, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter. The UK is considering buying the vaccine if it shows convincing results in clinical trials scheduled to begin in September.  Sanofi, whose Pasteur Vaccines Division enjoys a solid reputation, particularly in the area of influenza, is currently working on two other projects.

From a chartist point of view, the stock price remains within a consolidation channel in place since April 2020. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is navigating around its neutrality area at 50%. The configuration is mixed. Prices need to stand above 1561p to maintain the short term bullish bias.  A push above 1749p would validate a new bullish signal and would open a path to see 1857p. Alternatively, a break below 1561p would call for a reversal down trend with 1490p and 1415p as targets.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities Coronavirus

Latest market news

Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
July 21, 2023 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
July 21, 2023 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
July 21, 2023 12:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
By:
Joshua Warner
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 21, 2023 12:15 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 21, 2023 07:10 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 20, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 12:28 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.