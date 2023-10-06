Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:47 PM
28 views
gold_03
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

 

  • There were no surprises in Thursday’s US employment figures to provide much of a lead for today’s nonfarm payroll report, with jobless claims rising a modest 2,000, continuing claims down -1,000. Although layoff rose 47.5k, down from 75.2k previously.
  • Fed’s Daly warned there are “real risks” with the Fed’s inflation projection, and that the Fed need to see progress on super-core inflation to be sure they are on target for 2% (super core CPI is services less energy and housing)
  • Bank of England’s (BOE’s) deputy governor Ben Broadbent said that it remains an open question as to whether further interest rate hikes are required
  • Bond prices stabilised for a second day, helping yields moderate and send the US dollar lower again on Thursday.
  • This allowed Wall Street indices to hold their ground again, and while they fell far short from any sort of rebound the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 held above their recent cycle lows
  • If there were any signs of risk-on it could be seen on NZD/USD and AUD/USD, which rose 0.9% and 0.7% respectively and were the day’s strongest forex majors. USD was the weakest FX major.
  • The Nikkei 225 rallied from its 200-day EMA in line with yesterday’s bias, although its upside potential from here depends on sentiment today across the APAC region ahead of the NFP report (so we may find its upside potential is limited if investors de-risk)
  • WTI crude oil extended its slide and closed beneath the January and April highs, which brings the 200-day EMA into focus just above the $80 handle

 

20231006movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • Public holiday in China
  • 10:30 – Japan wage data, Japan household spending, wages
  • 11:30 – RBA Financial Stability Review
  • 23:30 – Nonfarm payroll
  • 23:30 – Canadian employment report

 

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 formed a small bullish inside day on Thursday, and managed to close back above key support around 6900
  • SPI futures were flat and the underwhelming close on Wall Street makes for an uninspiring open
  • Due to the lack of relevant data and NFP hanging in the air, happy to have a neutral bias for the day and wait for better clues next week
  • If I had to pick a direction, perhaps it can move higher as it reclaimed key support on Thursday – but just how far depends on sentiment across the APAC region today

20231006asxglance

 

Gold technical analysis (daily chart):

I’ll admit that the decline in gold towards 1800 unfolded much faster than I expected. But after nine consecutive bearish days, the last three of which have been much smaller ranges with higher and lower wicks, perhaps it is time to mean revert higher. 1800 is a level of support I suspect to be vigorously defended, at least initially. Therefore bulls could seek dips towards that level, wait for a break above the current consolidation highs or simply enter at market within the consolidation if confident an inflection point is near. The 1850 – 1858 zone makes a likely resistance area, where I’ll reassess its potential for a swing high or breakout towards the upper trendline of the channel if it rallies from current levels.

20231006gold

 

AUD/JPY technical analysis (daily chart):

A classic barometer of risk for currency traders, AUD/JPY saw a -4% decline from Friday’s shooting star high and Tuesday’s low before the 200-day EMA and February high came to the rescue. We have since seen two modest up days, which raises the question as to whether we’re approaching an inflection point for its next leg lower – which would make this a dead-cat bounce (DCB). A true DCB would require a break of Tuesday’s low, and that would assume another round of large-scale risk-off. The reality is that I have no idea as to if that will occur, but I do suspect the pair will at least move lower initially and try and retest those lows – which itself could provide an opportunity to enter short.

 

The key, if ever there was one, is to monitor lower timeframes and seek clear evidence of a momentum shift lower (for example, a bearish engulfing candle on the 1-hour,). If this occurs around resistance it can provide greater confidence a swing high is in place). Take note that the weekly S1, 50% retracement level, broken trendline and prior swing highs land around 95.0, which make it an area of interest for bearish setups.

 

20231006audjpy

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Gold AUD JPY Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
Today 05:45 PM
A Fall Correction?
Today 05:13 PM
Nasdaq and Oil continue to slide
Today 04:57 PM
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Bearish Trend Intact Below 1.0530
Today 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks slip with bonds in focus after jobs data
Today 01:08 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 5, 2023
Today 12:46 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_03
Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 09:47 PM
    WTI crude oil plunges, USD, yields retrace: Asian Open – 05/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:13 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY falls on apparent BOJ intervention, ASX hits 6-month low: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 3, 2023 09:35 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        AUD/USD rebounds as USD reversal gives sentiment a breather: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 28, 2023 11:16 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.