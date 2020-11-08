Gold and silver climb against weak dollar

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 8, 2020 4:25 PM
2 views
Gold trading
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Spot Gold: Extension of Rebound
 
Spot gold ended up 3.9% last week, the largest weekly advance since April, as the ICE Dollar Index sank to a 2-month low. Despite a stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October, investors stick to view that a large scale of stimulus package is needed for the US economy, which would drive the dollar lower.
 
On a daily chart, spot gold is holding up well after breaking above a declining trend line drawn from August. In fact, the 20-day moving average is skewing upward and is about to cross above the 50-day one. The level at $1,900 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are moved up to $1,990 and $2,025 respectively.

Market chart showing performance of XAU/USD. Published November 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Spot Silver: Towards September's High
 
From a technical point of view, spot silver is gathering more upside momentum as shown on the daily chart. Similar to spot gold, it has broken above a bearish trend line drawn from August and stands above both the 20-day and 50-day moving average. The level at $23.90 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $26.80 and $28.20 respectively.

Market chart showing performance of XAG/USD. Published November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
 
 
Related tags: Gold Commodities Silver USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Yesterday 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Yesterday 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Bank notes of different currencies
USD Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
By:
Michael Boutros
June 5, 2023 03:50 PM
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold & Nasdaq- Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    May 22, 2023 03:44 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      US Dollar Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Nasdaq- Weekly Technical Outlook
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      May 15, 2023 04:02 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Analysis: It looks tough at the top for gold
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 11, 2023 03:03 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.