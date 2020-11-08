Gold and silver climb against weak dollar

Spot Gold: Extension of Rebound
Spot gold ended up 3.9% last week, the largest weekly advance since April, as the ICE Dollar Index sank to a 2-month low. Despite a stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October, investors stick to view that a large scale of stimulus package is needed for the US economy, which would drive the dollar lower.
On a daily chart, spot gold is holding up well after breaking above a declining trend line drawn from August. In fact, the 20-day moving average is skewing upward and is about to cross above the 50-day one. The level at $1,900 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are moved up to $1,990 and $2,025 respectively.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Spot Silver: Towards September's High
From a technical point of view, spot silver is gathering more upside momentum as shown on the daily chart. Similar to spot gold, it has broken above a bearish trend line drawn from August and stands above both the 20-day and 50-day moving average. The level at $23.90 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $26.80 and $28.20 respectively.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Yesterday 06:29 PM
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Yesterday 02:26 PM
Yesterday 01:38 PM
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Yesterday 12:15 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
June 5, 2023 03:50 PM
May 22, 2023 03:44 PM
May 15, 2023 04:02 PM
May 11, 2023 03:03 AM