Gold, EUR/AUD analysis: Asian Open – 05/09/2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By:  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:50 PM
18 views
gold_07
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By:  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • Australian gross company profits slumped by -13.1% in Q2, falling much faster than the -1.9% expected.
  • That makes it the worst quarter on record looking at data going back to 1994, although the series was suspended in March 2020 “due to the impacts of Coronavirus (COVID-19)”.
  • Outside of China’s equity markets, moves were limited on Monday due to the long Labor Day weekend
  • China’s HSCE index led the way higher with a 3.5% rally, the Hang Seng rose 2.5%, the China A50 was up 1.7% and the CSI 300 posted a 1.5% gain
  • The Euro area’s Sentix economic index was weaker than expected at -21.5 (-20 expected), with the current situation falling to its lowest level since November and expectations falling back to -21. “Germany is once again the weak man of Europe” according to the report and “in a recession”.
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde said that it’s “critical for central banks to keep inflation expectations firmly anchored” amidst changes in energy, labour markets and ongoing geopolitical turmoil. And that means we can forget any dovish rhetoric any time soon, despite economic weakness across Europe.
  • EUR/USD managed to lift itself up marginally from Friday’s low yet remains beneath 1.0800, and a downside break and move towards 1.0700 remains on the cards.
  • Trading volumes are expected to pick up in the US session as traders return to their desks after the 3-day Labor Day weekend
  • The Black Sea grain deal can be restored soon according to Turkey’s Erdogan after he met with Putin in Sochi, which could alleviate some concerns of another round of inflation

 

20230905moversFX

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:00 – Australian composite, services PMIs (final)
  • 09:30 – Japan’s household spending
  • 10:30 – Japan’s composite, services PMIs (final)
  • 11:30 – Australian current account, net exports contribution to GDP
  • 11:45 – Caixin services PMI
  • 14:30 – RBA cash rate decision

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 formed a small bullish outside day on Monday, and closed at a 3-week high
  • Yet volatility levels remain relatively low due to the 3-day weekend in the US
  • SPI futures were lower overnight, which means the ASX cash market is likely to open back within the small range formed below the current cycle highs, last week
  • Moves may also be limited today ahead of the RBA meeting
20230905asxglanceFX

 

Gold technical analysis (daily chart):

Spot gold prices rose over 3.6% since the false break below 1900. Futures prices held above this key level which provide some confidence spot gold could bottom out, but a weaker US dollar and cooling of yields have also helped – although gold has also managed to withstand strength of these markets in recent sessions.

Prices are now consolidating around 1940, having broken above the August VPOC (volume point of control). I suspect we could be in for some noise around current levels as trading volumes become replenished, but I would welcome any dips towards 1920 – 1925 for a potential long setup, with a view of it moving to the 1960 – 1970 region. Of course, for this to stand any chance of playing out we’d likely need to see US yields and the dollar soften. So it should be a case of monitoring all three markets to better time the entry, or simply step aside until the market tips its hand.

20230905gold

 

EUR/AUD technical analysis (daily chart):

EUR/AUD remains within an established uptrend on the daily chart, although have retraced back from their highs in three waves. We do not know whether this marks the end of the retracement and momentum will now realign with the bullish trend and break to new highs, or the cross is still within a retracement. Either way, we could be approaching a leg higher.

A small doji formed at the 50% retracement level and 20-day EMA yesterday, although this is due to low-liquidity trade as opposed to a high-volume indecision day. Therefore, we may want to allow for some noise around current levels. But the bias remains bullish above 1.6600 / July high, so any low volatility dips towards this level could be of interest for a near-term bullish setup.

20230905euraud

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

Oil prices rise, holiday markets unchanged
Yesterday 08:01 PM
USDBRL should reflect worsening fiscal risks in Brazil and economic data for the United States, China and the eurozone
Yesterday 07:12 PM
EUR/USD analysis: More weakness likely for single currency
Yesterday 04:37 PM
USD/CAD Outlook remains Bullish – Currency Pair of the Week
Yesterday 02:00 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Pair rises but lacks conviction
Yesterday 01:23 PM
C3.ai Q1 earnings preview: Where next for AI stock?
Yesterday 11:51 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.