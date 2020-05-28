Gold Intraday Will Trump Trigger an Upside Breakout for Gold

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 28, 2020 11:53 PM
1 views
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Spot gold has shown resilience over the past two trading sessions, recouping most of its losses made on Tuesday, as there are growing signs of an escalation of U.S.-China political battle


In answering a question on the phase one trade deal with China, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that he is "not happy with what has happened" and will make an announcement regarding new policies on China later today.


China state-run news agency, the Global Times commented that the "Hong Kong Battle" between China and the U.S. has already begun, and U.S. "sanctions are like bluffing less than half a bottle of beer".


In one of the worst case scenario, if Trump decides to terminate the phase one trade deal with China, it could be a catalyst for gold prices.


Technically, spot gold has not shown a clear upside breakout from the bearish channel drawn from May 18, as shown on the 1-hour chart. Nevertheless, a longer term rising trend line is still valid and a bullish morning star pattern has just formed on the daily-chart. 


From a technical point of view, spot gold maintains a bullish bias above its nearest support at $1,705, with prices likely to test the 1st and 2nd resistance at $1,736 and $1,754. Alternatively, losing $1,705 might suggest the next support at $1,696 would be threatened.

Spot Gold 1-hour chart:

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital


Spot gold daily-chart:

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Gold Commodities China Trump

Latest market news

Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Yesterday 08:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Bank notes of different currencies
USD Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
By:
Michael Boutros
June 5, 2023 03:50 PM
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold & Nasdaq- Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    May 22, 2023 03:44 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Price Vulnerable After Failing to Defend Monthly Opening Range
      By:
      David Song
      May 17, 2023 04:24 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        US Dollar Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Nasdaq- Weekly Technical Outlook
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        May 15, 2023 04:02 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.